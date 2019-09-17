THE ANALYSIS – THE AWARDS for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

In spite of a heavy schedule incorporating all his first four career starts in August, Ryan Darby's Father Ken (Omar Walker) kept his form well enough to make all the running against moderate opposition to open the midweek 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Looking exceptionally well in the post parade, Steven Todd's seven-year-old Lion of Judah (Kiaman McGregor) benefited from a strong early pace to outrun his field inside the last 200 metres to score in the second start and give the third generation trainer his first of a double, closed later by Polly Flyer (Jemar Jackson) in the nightcap.

Favourite to win the third, Talented Tony K (Daniel Satchell), pitted against his weakest opposition in his last three seasons, only needed gentle persuasion to be four lengths clear of his nearest pursuer, giving conditioner Patrick Lynch his first of three on the day.

Incidentally with Reyan Lewis suspended for four days and Tevin Foster out with a shoulder injury, apprentices only recorded three victories on the 11-race card to interrupt the 50 per cent average win return for most of the race days in 2019.

Delroy Beharie, having only his 33rd ride (three wins) this year, was able to land the fifth and close the double on the way to the triple for Lynch when Money Marshall finished one stride ahead of runner-up Prince Dominick. Lynch's third came in the seventh when New York-bred She's Irie's easy maiden success gave apprentice Satchell his second visit to the winners' enclosure.

In the day's fourth, Boris McIntosh's Riot Worthley (Bebeto Harvey) made full use of a particular good piece of fortune being the only starter with real ability in section one of a divided event for three-year-old maidens, and justified odds-on favouritism by just under four lengths.

In the sixth and feature, the fifth renewal of the Saint Cecelia Cup yielded the significant talking point of the day. Title-chasing second-generation trainer Anthony Nunes saddled three of the six declarations with the field reduced to five when strong second favourite Chace The Great bolted prior to the start.

Nunes' pair of 1000 Guineas winner I Am Di One and improved sprinter Exhilarate battled for the early lead at a fast pace and fell prey, predictably, to Wayne DaCosta's Uncle Frank (Phillip Parchment) whose strong home stretch challenge was unmatched.

Taranis (Robert Halledeen), whose best previous form came over distances in excess of 1,000 metres, surprised in the day's eighth with a sustained sprint on the round course to overtake the long-time leader Fly First Class inside the last 200 metres and give trainer Andrew McDonald his third success of the racing year.

Running for its lowest-ever claiming tag, Lawrence Freemantle's Eddie's Princess (Shane Ellis) just lasted to win the ninth. This was followed in race ten by runner-up Formal Justice's inevitable elevation to winner with first-past-the-post, the Christopher Mamdeen ridden Hologram Shadow, getting into her path 100 metres out interrupting her momentum which would have given her the lead close home.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Andrew McDonald for the sprinting of middle distance performer Taranis, having only his fourth race since December 2017. The seven-year-old gelding's performance is also recognised as The Best Winning Gallop on the day. The Jockeyship Award goes deservingly to Delroy Beharie for his admirable composure when it mattered aboard Money Marshall.