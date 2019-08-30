THE ANALYSIS – THE REVIEW for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Grateful for the opportunity to race over a distance of ground for the second time in her 17-race career, Break of Dawn outstayed her six rivals to score by over three lengths. Roger Hewitt's success was the start of another good day in continuing the 2019 phenomenon where apprentice riders win at least half the races on each programme.

In a field of very short runners, Miss Samantha Fletcher was able to induce a good enough start for the normally tardy Sonofaking, to score over 800 metres in the second event. Half-an-hour later Kiaman McGregor outpaced chief opponent Alexandra, ridden by Reyan Lewis, to give trainer Deon Facey's the rare right to enter the winners' enclosure and pose for photos with Sweet Destiny.

McGregor returned to the winners' enclosure when Fort Knox outsprinted Beltane to secure the eighth at Lewis's expense once again. However, Lewis got his turn when Fayrouz, turned out in good nick by title-chasing second generation trainer Anthony Nunes, won the ninth and feature Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy. Long odds-on ante post favourite, the progressive United States-bred colt Sparkle Diamond injured himself at the gate and was withdrawn by the officiating veterinarian.

Rare success was in store for Douglas Badaloo when trainer Miss Kibbeisha Little presented the problematic Corazon Sin Meido fit enough to win the fourth event and give the journeyman reinsman his only win from 11 rides this year.

Apprentice service was returned immediately following Wayne DaCosta's Ricky Ricardo landing the fifth with a well-timed late surge under the guidance of Raddesh Roman.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas kept trainer Gregory Forsyth's Abogado in front long enough for the winning post to arrive before any rival could get on terms in the sixth, while Jerome Innis was always clear on Paul Charlton's Sir Kel to blind rivals with speed in the seventh to suspend the apprentice winning trend for an hour.

With the aforementioned success of Fayrouz in the ninth followed by Christopher Mamdeen,s outstanding effort on O'Neil Markland's Storm in the nightcap finally gave the weight-claimers six wins on the card.

THE AWARDS

For the second straight race day, the Training Feat Award is presented to Errol Waugh for his preparation of Fort Knox, who had one outing since March and raced previously on December 17, 2017, to win very gamely. Leading reinsman Mamdeen wins yet another Jockeyship Award for his judgement of pace and athletic ability to win with trainer O'Neil Markland's Storm from in front. With all contenders considered, Fayrouz gets the nod for the Best Winning Gallop given her smooth performance in winning the feature Caymanas 60th Trophy.