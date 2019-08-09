The Analysis – The Review for Saturday, August 3, 2019

After two consecutive winless race days the Christopher Mamdeen service was restored in no uncertain manner with yet another three-timer from the leading reinsman which was closed by a gate-to-wire performance from Gary Subratie's improving filly Soul Cure in the afternoon's seventh.

The opening event was expected to be a predictable win for long odds-on favourite Raw Liquid but the three-year-old had to fight as debutant Father Ken proved to be quite competitive and provided a serious threat to the favourite who had to work hard for a victory of 1 ½ lengths.

In the absence of the recuperating Tevin Foster, injured in a spill last race day, Mamdeen was called up by leading trainer Anthony Nunes to partner Dontae in the fourth and feature event the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy and the five-year-old horse duly outstayed rivals in the 2000 metre event.

Former two-time champion Shane Ellis's good form continued as he has now ridden three winners in the two race days following his Triple Crown success with Supreme Soul when consistent 15-race maiden Mother Nature led and never looked likely to be overtaken in the second event.

In race five, the thoroughly game, genuine, and consistent Kappone responded well to the persuasion of the highly competent Bebeto Harvey for only the rider's seventh trip to the winners' enclosure this season.

Speaking of competence, it is quite baffling that Harvey (7 wins, 51 rides), Odeen Edwards (1 win, 41 rides), and the potentially promising apprentice Anthony Allen (1 win, 66 career rides) are being ignored by trainers and owners for riders with far less ability.

In the sixth, the odds-on favourite Markofaprince never raised a gallop but strong second favourite Super Mal was always clear with Jemar Jackson up for in-form third generation trainer Steven Todd.

Wayne DaCosta's Royal Aviator went to the post with the weights overwhelmingly in his favour and was predictably seven lengths clear of his vastly inferior opponents in the eighth to give Omar Walker the first of two wins, with Ian Parsard's Blind Faith's nightcap success handing the former six-time champion rider his 49th win this season.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat award is presented to Borris McIntosh for yet another game performance from Kappone. The Jockeyship Award goes to Bebeto Harvey for his tactical acumen in his handling of the colt by holding him together before the final surge, and the Best Winning Gallop award to the four-year Son of Taqarub for besting his more highly rated opponents.