THE ANALYSIS – THE REVIEW for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Remarkably, Wayne DaCosta's great mare She's A Maneater , ridden by the former six-time champion Omar Walker, treated the Gold Cup day customers of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) with a performance suggesting she may be really at her very best in this her fourth season.

Predictably starting as the long odds-on favourite for this year's renewal of the prestigious 1400-metre Gold Cup, the day's sixth, She's A Maneater proceeded to canter over her old rival Another Bullet, winning by just over seven lengths in a time of 1:25.0 toting 57.0 to Another Bullet's 50.0 kilogrammes.

The 2017 Triple Crown champion gave her connections, the father and son team of the Kongs, Winston, breeder, and Ian owner, the pleasure of holding the reins of She's A Maneater in the winners' enclosure for the 22nd occasion in her 28th career appearance.

With the opening event going off at high noon, Lance Richards' Locomotive was always clear of rivals to give occasional jockey Trevor Johnson a winner with his sixth ride this season.

In the second event half an hour later, Sandori, well turned out by trainer Gary Crawford and in picture-perfect condition, defied top weight to outstay rivals by just over four lengths with Robert Halledeen no more than a competent guide at best.

Apprentice Romario Spencer picked up a third win for the season from his 46 rides when trainer Patrick Fong's Blood Song came to the front 30 metres out after being many lengths in arrears down the backstretch.

Patrick Lynch's Lala Diva owed her victory in the day's fourth event to the skill, balance and tactical positioning by champion jockey Anthony Thomas for his first of two on the day. Given the opportunity to display judgment of pace as well as those assets highlighted in the aforementioned Lala Diva ride, Thomas was at his best once more in the 1820-metre eighth event confined to maidens by holding off strong late challenges from his nearest rivals after leading from the top of the stretch with trainer Alford Brown's Chief Diplomat.

Sergeant Reckless' hard-fought race-five triumph over favourite Capturemyship can be attributed to apprentice Raddesh Roman's strong assistance. This was the second winner on the day for champion trainer Wayne DaCosta.

With victory from in front by Also Correct in the 1500-metre seventh race for trainer Joseph Thomas, Walker had yet another double which is a fairly frequent occurrence these days.

The highly technologically advanced photo finish apparatus not in operation at Caymanas could not separate Gary Subratie's Ali with Kiaman McGregor up and Baltusrol ridden by Reyan Lewis for trainer Anthony Nunes giving the judge the rare opportunity to declare a rare dead heat for the first two past the post in the day's ninth.

Leading reinsman Christopher Mamdeen made his sole trip to the winners' enclosure when trainer Gary Griffiths's Reigning King landed the 10th race. Kiaman McGregor returned to the winners' enclosure by scoring with Steven Todd's Mia Amour in the 11th, which was the 22nd and final race of the SVREL Golden Weekend. In keeping with the trend of apprentice riders winning at least half the races on nearly all race days in 2019 so far, these weight-claimers visited the winners' enclosure on eleven occasions in the 22-race carnival including the Ali/ Baltusrol dead heat.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award goes to the great Wayne DaCosta for the obvious improvement in She's a Maneater's condition and form with the Best Winning Gallop presented to the all-time great local bred mare for the time posted and weight carried. Champion Anthony Thomas earns the Jockeyship Award for outstanding performances on Lala Diva and Chief Diplomat.