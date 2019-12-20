The Analysis — The Review for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Owner/trainer Anthony Nunes' three wins on the day was presented with a gift as his God of Love was in unchallengeable condition with former champion reinsman Dane Nelson.

The “Warrior Chief” was happy to collect on his behalf in the opener, thus ensuring they both earned substantial commissions on the day to make the season brighter for their families.

As a maiden, Nunes' filly Above And Beyond took on the top-rated juvenile Wow Wow on two occasions and ran competitively although eventually well-beaten. Defeat in the afternoon's second, an event restricted to maiden juveniles, was therefore out of the question for the daughter of Blue Pepsi Lodge with Nelson having to exert no extra effort to have her just over two lengths in front at the wire.

In a very moderate field lined up for the third, Ian Parsard's Harry's Train made light of top weight to score by four lengths in the extended 1,800 metre-course in her first attempt at the distance. The filly was rated by Omar Walker, the front-running specialist and former six-time champion jockey.

Kiaman McGregor was at his best in the fourth on the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned 2019 Oaks heroine Princess Annie.

After a good start, he allowed Princess Annie to settle into her own pace and yielded third place quickly, which meant rivals wishing to be competitive on the early headlines could do so.

The promising apprentice elected to keep the leading owner Carlton Watson's filly on the far rails on turning for home. She sprinted to the lead entering the last 200 metres to score by one-and-a- half-lengths.

McGregor delivered his second performance of merit in the ninth and feature JRTA Trophy when his skill and balance assisted the Patrick Lynch-schooled but thoroughly inconsistent Ronan's Choice to beat a particularly competitive field. Ronan's Choice won at odds of 13/1 to go with the 11/1 odds against his first winner Princess Annie.

After the interruption by McGregor, Nelson was back in the winners' enclosure following race five with the strapping USA-bred Crafty and Ready. Crafty and Ready trained by veteran horseman Adin Williams, who in his post-race interview, did not disguise his optimism in assessing the performance of his charge.

With three wins secured, Nelson continued on his winning ways in the sixth by inducing a strong finish aboard Nunes' competitive but unsuccessful 2019 Classic aspirant Princess Ava. Princess Ava had completed another five-timer when Dennis Lee's Just Trick Me had too much speed for his 13 rivals in the 400-metre eighth event.

New apprentice Ramon Nepare opened his career account when second-generation trainer Michael Marlowe's Dada Nala outstayed the front-running Talented Tony K to win the seventh event by over five lengths.

In the nightcap, the good 2019 form of trainer Joseph Thomas was extended when Paul “Country” Francis aboard Cruise Lava Cruise had to pull out all the stops to better the Kiaman McGregor-ridden Hail Mary by a neck in what was a virtual match race.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Anthony Nunes for the improvement of Princess Ava who was second in the Oaks, fourth in the Derby and third in the St Leger in a hectic season and had her 13th start here. Best Winning Gallop also goes to the filly for getting the better of Sentient who was third in the Superstakes, fourth in the Diamond Mile and rated much higher. Dane Nelson's handling of a difficult assignment on Princess Ava gives him the Jockeyship Award.