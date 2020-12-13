The Anthony Thomas triple, the return of

Champion apprentice designate Oshane Nugent, the valedictorian of the 2019 graduating class of Jamaica Racing Commission riding school, continues to show improvement in his tactical application of riding skills and horsemanship.

Following close defeats on veteran trainer Dennis Lee's Super Amia, the young reinsman demonstrated judgement of pace and appropriate combination of hand-riding and whip usage to secure a narrow but decisive win in the opening event.

Very much in the hunt for his fourth title, Dane Nelson started the day on 77 wins, four behind leader Anthony Thomas and made full use of the opportunity presented when his mount Lazer Light, trained by Roy Matthews, was gifted the second event.

Main rival Doom Patrol's effort was 'doomed' ironically by self-inflicted flaws with a slow start and a very wide run into the home stretch then only failing by just over a length to get on terms with the winner.

Nelson eventually secured a double but was still five behind after the Philip Feanny-schooled US-importee came flying wide of rivals to surrender its maiden tag in the hugely competitive ninth and final event

Speaking of being gifted, a race, the third for the Sports Journalists of Jamaica Trophy, was decidedly in that category. Absence of his two main rivals being declared late scratches, Formal Gladiator, claimed two weeks ago by trainer Ryan Darby, gave leading rider Anthony Thomas the first of three successes by cantering to a six-length margin of victory. Thomas in combination with Darby enjoyed double success with an immediate follow-up when Sharp Skirt won the fourth by nearly three lengths.

In the fifth, favourite Kay Boy ridden by Nelson found two early hindrances too much to overcome and was outsprinted to the tune of 2 ½ by Richard Azan's little filly Gypsy Jam to give former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker his third win of the weekend.

Unraced since late July 2019, Fighting Valbee, reprogrammed by second generation conditioner Michael Marlowe, looked a picture-perfect specimen in the Parade Ring prior to the running of the sixth. The four-year-old filly opened in the betting at 2/1 but drifted upwards to close at 4/1. Ridden by Ramon Nepare for this apprentice's first win of the year, Fighting Valbee won by three parts of a length in a driving finish from Riddim Up ridden by Thomas.

The seventh and co-feature Dye Job Sprint for juveniles went to Hoist The Mast trained by champion trainer Anthony Nunes and ridden by former six-time titlist Omar Walker for the rider's fourth of the weekend. Incidentally, Nunes, seeking to win consecutive titles, saddled the first three finishers to extend his lead to over $3.0 million clear of main rival Wayne DaCosta, who was winless on the day.

The Overnight Allowance eighth event won by USA-bred Sparkle Diamond turned out in superb condition by Errol Waugh. Squeezed for space 800 metres out, forcing pilot Anthony Thomas to sit tight and exercise restraint. This was achieved admirably to secure his triple. Approaching the distance, Thomas found a path between rivals for Sparkle Diamond, who lengthened his strides immediately and effectively to deny the usual strong finish of Chace The Great by three parts of a length at the line.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Michael Marlowe for the performance of Fighting Valbee returning from a near 18-month respite, but the Best Winning Gallop is for Sparkle Diamond in overcoming hindrances and the Jockeyship Award goes to Thomas for his tactical skills and patience.