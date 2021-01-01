The 'Armond' who became a mighty racing oak

The name of Christopher Joseph Armond has been resonating across the length and breadth of the Caribbean racing jurisdiction for over the last 40 years.

Armond was a racing commentator, whose voice and knowledge of racing pulsated his race descriptions.

Many close to the sport of horse racing will never forget his throbbing commentary of the 1979 Derby and the obvious admiration in his voice when the famed Triple Crown Royal Dad raced during his three-year-old campaign.

Armond graduated from commentary to racing administration during which time his innovative side came to the fore not only in Jamaica but in senior positions in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

On Sunday, December 27, Chris Armond retired from his position of director of racing with the promoting company. It was also the day when The Chris Armond Sprint Trophy was run.

The Supreme Racing Guide honours the contribution made to horse racing by Christopher Joseph Armond in pictures.