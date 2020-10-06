The 'Canterman' rebounds
Earns a winner on first mount after suspension
After serving a five-race suspension, and paying a fine of $75,000, former champion jockey Shane “Canterman” Ellis loudly announced his return to the saddle aboard the Alford Brown-conditioned Beach Boy, who rallied to win a Restricted Allowance V event over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m).
Shane Ellis broke Beach Boy ( Adore The Gold – Michepooh) well and settled in second place leaving the six furlongs (1,200m) marker behind In The Blood, under Phillip Parchment.
Beach Boy took up the running at the half-mile (800m) ahead of In The Blood and Reggae Gone Grammy (Anthony Thomas).
Turning for home, Reggae Gone Grammy pointed on Beach Boy but with the latter refusing to give up on the outside, the four-year-old bay gelding rallied under strength guidance from Ellis to win by a neck.
Case Closed (Christopher Mamdeen) came on strong towards the end to get third. The the final time was recorded at 1:19.2.
