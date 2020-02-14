The Champions of 2019 — across the board

WINNERS BASED ON VOTING Most Improved Rider - Phillip Parchment Most Improved Trainer - Ian Parsard TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F) Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow Best 2-Y-O Sprinter Wow Wow TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F) Best 2-Y-O Female Above and Beyond Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow Best 2-Y-O Middle Distance Performer Wow Wow TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS) Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow Champion 2-Y-O Wow Wow THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F) Best 3-Y-O Female Lady Blue Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger Best 3-Y-O Sprinter Stranger Danger THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F) Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger Best 3-Y-O Middle Distance Performer Stranger Danger THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP) Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul Best 3-Y-O Stayer Supreme Soul THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS) Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul Champion 3-Y-O Supreme Soul FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F) Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter She's A Maneater FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (MIDDLE DIST PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F) Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle Dist. Performer She's A Maneater FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP) Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Bigdadykool Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer She's A Maneater FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (OVERALL CHAMPIONS) Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet Champion 4-Y-O & Up She's A Maneater CHAMPIONS (OVERALL) Champion Local Bred She's A Maneater Champion Foreign-Bred Stranger Danger Champion Sprinter She's A Maneater Champion Middle Distance Performer She's A Maneater Champion Stayer She's A Maneater Second Runner-Up to Horse-of-the-Year Stranger Danger First Runner-Up to Horse-of-the-Year Supreme Soul Horse-of-the-Year 2019 She's A Maneater

