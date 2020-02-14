 The Champions of 2019 — across the board

The Champions of 2019 — across the board

Friday, February 14, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


WINNERS BASED ON VOTING

Most Improved Rider - Phillip Parchment

Most Improved Trainer - Ian Parsard

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)

Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Best 2-Y-O Sprinter Wow Wow

 

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)

Best 2-Y-O Female Above and Beyond

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Best 2-Y-O Middle

Distance Performer Wow Wow

 

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Champion 2-Y-O Wow Wow

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 3-Y-O Female Lady Blue

Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger

Best 3-Y-O Sprinter Stranger Danger

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger

Best 3-Y-O Middle

Distance Performer Stranger Danger

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul

Best 3-Y-O Stayer Supreme Soul

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul

Champion 3-Y-O Supreme Soul

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (MIDDLE

DIST PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet

Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle

Dist. Performer She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Bigdadykool

Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP

(OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet

Champion 4-Y-O & Up She's A Maneater

 

CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)

Champion Local Bred She's A Maneater

Champion Foreign-Bred Stranger Danger

Champion Sprinter She's A Maneater

Champion Middle

Distance Performer She's A Maneater

 

Champion Stayer She's A Maneater

 

Second Runner-Up to

Horse-of-the-Year Stranger Danger

 

First Runner-Up to

Horse-of-the-Year Supreme Soul

 

Horse-of-the-Year 2019 She's A Maneater

WINNERS BASED ON VOTING

Most Improved Rider - Phillip Parchment

Most Improved Trainer - Ian Parsard

 

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)

Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Best 2-Y-O Sprinter Wow Wow

 

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)

Best 2-Y-O Female Above and Beyond

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Best 2-Y-O Middle

Distance Performer Wow Wow

 

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose

Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow

Champion 2-Y-O Wow Wow

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 3-Y-O Female Lady Blue

Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger

Best 3-Y-O Sprinter Stranger Danger

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger

Best 3-Y-O Middle

Distance Performer Stranger Danger

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul

Best 3-Y-O Stayer Supreme Soul

 

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava

Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul

Champion 3-Y-O Supreme Soul

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet

Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (MIDDLE

DIST PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet

Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle

Dist. Performer She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Bigdadykool

Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer She's A Maneater

 

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP

(OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet

Champion 4-Y-O & Up She's A Maneater

 

CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)

Champion Local Bred She's A Maneater

Champion Foreign-Bred Stranger Danger

Champion Sprinter She's A Maneater

Champion Middle

Distance Performer She's A Maneater

Champion Stayer She's A Maneater

Second Runner-Up to

Horse-of-the-Year Stranger Danger

First Runner-Up to

Horse-of-the-Year Supreme Soul

Horse-of-the-Year 2019 She's A Maneater

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT