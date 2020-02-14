The Champions of 2019 — across the board
WINNERS BASED ON VOTING
Most Improved Rider - Phillip Parchment
Most Improved Trainer - Ian Parsard
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)
Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Best 2-Y-O Sprinter Wow Wow
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 2-Y-O Female Above and Beyond
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Best 2-Y-O Middle
Distance Performer Wow Wow
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Champion 2-Y-O Wow Wow
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 3-Y-O Female Lady Blue
Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger
Best 3-Y-O Sprinter Stranger Danger
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger
Best 3-Y-O Middle
Distance Performer Stranger Danger
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul
Best 3-Y-O Stayer Supreme Soul
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul
Champion 3-Y-O Supreme Soul
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (MIDDLE
DIST PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet
Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle
Dist. Performer She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Bigdadykool
Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP
(OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet
Champion 4-Y-O & Up She's A Maneater
CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)
Champion Local Bred She's A Maneater
Champion Foreign-Bred Stranger Danger
Champion Sprinter She's A Maneater
Champion Middle
Distance Performer She's A Maneater
Champion Stayer She's A Maneater
Second Runner-Up to
Horse-of-the-Year Stranger Danger
First Runner-Up to
Horse-of-the-Year Supreme Soul
Horse-of-the-Year 2019 She's A Maneater
WINNERS BASED ON VOTING
Most Improved Rider - Phillip Parchment
Most Improved Trainer - Ian Parsard
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)
Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Best 2-Y-O Sprinter Wow Wow
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 2-Y-O Female Above and Beyond
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Best 2-Y-O Middle
Distance Performer Wow Wow
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 2-Y-O Female England's Rose
Best 2-Y-O Male Wow Wow
Champion 2-Y-O Wow Wow
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 3-Y-O Female Lady Blue
Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger
Best 3-Y-O Sprinter Stranger Danger
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Stranger Danger
Best 3-Y-O Middle
Distance Performer Stranger Danger
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul
Best 3-Y-O Stayer Supreme Soul
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 3-Y-O Female Princess Ava
Best 3-Y-O Male Supreme Soul
Champion 3-Y-O Supreme Soul
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet
Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (MIDDLE
DIST PERFORMERS 6 ½ F - 8F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet
Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle
Dist. Performer She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Bigdadykool
Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer She's A Maneater
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP
(OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female She's A Maneater
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male Another Bullet
Champion 4-Y-O & Up She's A Maneater
CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)
Champion Local Bred She's A Maneater
Champion Foreign-Bred Stranger Danger
Champion Sprinter She's A Maneater
Champion Middle
Distance Performer She's A Maneater
Champion Stayer She's A Maneater
Second Runner-Up to
Horse-of-the-Year Stranger Danger
First Runner-Up to
Horse-of-the-Year Supreme Soul
Horse-of-the-Year 2019 She's A Maneater
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy