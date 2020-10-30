The clash is on — Manchester United vs Arsenal
Gunners at $3.35 by JustBet to beat the Red Devils
After the battering handed out to Barcelona by Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend, the spotlight will be squarely on Old Trafford this Sunday (November 1) as the Red Devils (Manchester United) take aim at the Gunners.
EVENT #1 – EPL – LIVERPOOL VS WEST HAM
Liverpool will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over Sheffield United when they host West Ham at Anfield tomorrow.
The Reds, who are level on points atop the standing with Merseyside rivals Everton, will aim to take sole leadership of the table with a win at home.
Liverpool struggled for long periods of their Champions League game on Tuesday. Eventually they got the better of minnows Midtjylland, with a winning score of 2-0 to head into this game.
With back to back victories, Liverpool will be worried as already without the imperious skill set of Virgil Van Dijk, their centre-half crisis worsened during their Champions League game, when stand-in defender, Fabinho, limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
West Ham did well to hold the mighty Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend and will be buoyed by that result heading into this crucial encounter. West Ham are not regarded as good travellers but based on their upturn in form they could spring a surprise on the injury-riddled Liverpool. They may be in the bottom half of the table after six games with eight points but have arguably been one of the surprise packages this season. Emphatic victories over the likes of Leicester (3-0) and Wolves (4-0) caught the attention of many while they proved those results weren't flukes with scoring draws against heavyweights Tottenham and Manchester City.
This fixture tends to produce plenty of goals, six of the last eight meetings have had four or more and that could be the case again with Liverpool's two best central defenders out injured.
KEY STATS
Liverpool – are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against West Ham (W6 D2), since losing both meetings with the Hammers in the 2015-16 campaign.
West Ham – have lost 21 of their 24 Premier League away games against reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only victory coming in December 2001 against Manchester United at Old Trafford (1-0).
Both sides – West Ham's boss David Moyes has never won in 15 previous Premier League away games against Liverpool (D6 L9) – only Moyes himself (17 v Arsenal) has overseen more away games against a side without victory in the competition.
The betting tip. Liverpool win.
EVENT #2 – EPL – MANCHESTER UNITED vs ARSENAL
The Red Devils head into the match following a goalless draw where they failed to turn their dominance into goals against Chelsea last weekend.
With four wins, one draw and just one defeat from their first six matches in all competitions, Man United will head into this clash as the favourites, albeit, those four victories were attained on their travels. United is yet to win a Premier League at Old Trafford this season.
Arsenal have won two, lost three and drawn one of their first six games, though that draw did end up in a penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the League Cup. Arsenal won their last away game 2-1 in the Europa League, but have lost their last two away games in the Premier League and continued that trend by losing at home to Leicester at the weekend to be on a losing streak of three games in the league. Manchester United and Arsenal have always served up some classic encounters over the years and fans could be in for a thrilling affair this Sunday. The Gunners are in poor form, but they are unbeaten against United in their last three games and drew 1-1 on their last trip to Old Trafford. Since the United squad is yet to win at home this season, Arsenal might feel this is the perfect time to steal a win.
KEY STATS
Manchester United – are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against Arsenal (W8 D5) since a 0-1 loss in September 2006.
Arsenal –have won two of their last three Premier League games against Man Utd (D1), as many as they had in their previous 15 against them (W2 D5 L8). Indeed, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four league games against Man Utd, last having a longer such run against them between 1989-1992 (5 games).
Both sides – Mikel Arteta is looking to become just the second manager in Arsenal's history to win both of their first two games against Manchester United, after Herbert Chapman in 1925-26. The last Gunners manager to win their first away game against the Red Devils was Billy Wright in May 1963
The betting tip. Manchester United win.
JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs West Ham
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation
LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.41 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,410
WEST HAM TO WIN $6.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,600
MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200
Odds on the Home Team (Liverpool) winning the game 3-1 at full time $9.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,600
Odds on the Away Team (West Ham) winning the game 1-2 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000
Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000
JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Arsenal
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation
MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $2.12 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,120
ARSENAL TO WIN $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350
MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550
Odds on the Home Team (United) winning the game 2-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000
Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal) winning the game 0-1 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000
Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,000
