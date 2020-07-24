The Classics have arrived

The weeks of training, gallops, switches, and changes are over.

Fourteen fillies go to the post in the 1000 Guineas and the right to be crowned the queen of the three-year-old cohort.

The 1000 Guineas, the first Classic event in a truncated racing year, will be contested tomorrow at Caymanas Park going a mile.

Below is an analysis of the 14 starters in this year's 1000 Guineas done in post-position order.

1 – GLOCK: (3. c. f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Has raced once since the restart of racing on June 20. Then Glock emerged from a new barn but with no significant change in form up to now. Glock will have to produce the performance of a lifetime to win.

2 – ATTORNEY GENERAL: (3. gr. f by American Dance – Saint Cecelia) – From good stock but is yet to reveal her pedigree on the track. Plus, Attorney General has never gone further than six furlongs.

3 – STRIKING LADY: (3. b. f by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Jameela) – Has only two starts under her girth winning the second time. For Striking Lady it is much too early to compete against these runners. Besides, Striking Lady has never raced beyond five furlongs.

4 – SHEBOOM: (3. gr. f by American Dance – Holy Princess) – Sheboom is the only maiden in the 1000 Guineas, and that alone is enough to ensure that she has no chance of winning.

5 – BASILICUS: (3. dkb. f by Performing Magic – Regency) – Has raced five times with one win to show for her efforts. Basilicus tries a mile for the first time after running well, coming down the straight course on last. To win this one, Basilicus will have to improve by several leaps.

6 – VERSATILE VISION: (3. b. f by Fearless Vision – Chinitagoodaz) – Her one victory from a career nine starts came over seven furlongs making a mile trip no issue. Versatile Vision is well seasoned and should be respected if only for a minor placing.

7 – SENCITY: (3. dbk. f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – Another battle-hardened filly from the shedrow of champion trainer Anthony Nunes with one victory from 10 starts. Sencity is one of only two horses to have previously won travelling a mile. That is sufficient evidence to indicate that Sencity is going to be a factor for a place on the board.

8 – FANTASTIC FEELING: (3. ch. f by Sensational Slam – Bubbling Angeline) – Young in the racing game and is not prepared to handle these rivals.

9 – ANOTHER PROSECUTOR: (3. ch. f by Silent Valor – Laws of the Cat) – A filly who made a winning start to her career last year September but Another Prosecutor in her four starts since has failed to impress. Note the blinkers have been taken off by trainer Carl Anderson

10 – SPEECHLESS: (3. ch. f by Chitu – Fast Action) – With two wins from four starts, Speechless represents one of the leading contenders for this year's 1000 Guineas. Speechless will be ridden for the first time by a jockey other than Robert Halledeen, who has chosen to ride Another Affair instead. Speechless is yet to run beyond six furlongs but should not be impaired by the distance. Glock and Another Affair have already beaten Speechless, yet she should still be given some consideration.

11 – ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3. ch. f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Priming at the right time. Another Affair, a full sister to Nuclear Affair, a previous winner of the 1000, was victorious in her last effort. That was a victory at the non-winners of two levels over 6 ½ furlongs, which propelled her to be one of the main contenders to win tomorrow. Another Affair's preparation has been flawless, and even stepping up to a mile will not matter. She will run well and will be an influencing factor in the outcome of the 2020 – 1000 Guineas. The fact that the red-hot Halledeen has chosen to ride Another Affair is another compelling reason why she is on course to give an outstanding performance.

12 – SUASION: (3. ch. f by Sensational Slam – Silky Satin) – Has the distinction of being a participant in the 1000 Guineas, and that is enough.

13 – SENSATIONAL SATIN: (3. ch. f by Sensational Slam – Silky Satin) – Comes from a stable presently currently in pink form. Sensational Slam can be placed in the bracket of one of the unknowns waiting to be unleashed. This chestnut filly finished second on debut (June 20) over five furlongs and then two weeks later returned at seven furlongs and was impressive in victory. The best of Sensational Slam is yet to be realised and tomorrow might be a stepping stone of what is to come.

14 – ABOVE AND BEYOND: (3. ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Above and Beyond is the lukewarm favourite to win this Classic race. Was magnificent in victory on December 14, 2019, when she defeated none other than Mahogany over 6 ½ furlongs. Then in March of this year, Above and Beyond defeated Nipster at a mile, and since then on July 5, Nipster returned the favour. Two weeks ago, Above and Beyond galloped seven furlongs in 1:26.3 to signal her readiness for Classic combat. Above and Beyond is fit, ready, and proper.