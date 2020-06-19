The clock ticks again
Racing time keeper Tony Chadman shares his COVID-19 experience
During the three-month break of racing due to the spread of COVID-19, clock man Raymond “Tony” Chadman, who has worked in that capacity for over 30 years, says he had to survive mainly from personal savings.
“Thank God for savings and some other people who chipped in and supported me during this break due to the coronavirus. We have gone three months without work, and it was very hard to go through those days.
“If you are not skilful with the little that you have, then you will be in a big, big problem. This pandemic is all over the place; it is a worldwide thing, and who does not have it to survive, they will go down.
“It has not been easy for me at all. But with relatives and friends dropping in here and there and the little savings that I have, which is not much based on my salary, I was able to manage,” Chadman revealed.
“It is good that racing is returning. I mean, things are great, and I hope that everyone follows protocols and make racing continue through this. It is terrific to be back on the job,” he added.
Chadman said that while his job is a very demanding one, it also has its advantages.
“This job is not an easy one; it is complicated. You have to be here at the racetrack at 5:00 am, and the place is very dark at that time, and your eyes have to be all over the place. A few trainers would call and say that their horses are working, but otherwise, from that, you have to be struggling to look into the dark for the horses working out.
“But the work has its advantages as well. One of the advantages is seeing the horses for yourself because sometimes you see things that the public does not see. For example, the horse's condition is down some days, and the next time it picks up,” Chadman said.
Chadman informed that it is difficult to get up every day for work when there is not much benefit for clockers at the racetrack.
“Jamaicans clockers compared to clockers aboard, based on what I have heard, is like cheese to chalk, and I would like to see that improve in terms of financial security,” he ended.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy