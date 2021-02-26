The colour is 'Crimson

Based on Crimson's second-place finish behind stablemate Sentient over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on January 30, there was strong belief in the camp that Crimson would put away rivals in the $1.15-million Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature on Saturday.

The late-running five-year-old gelding Crimson ( Nuclear Wayne — Sarah Barracuda) came from second to last, after sprouting wings in deep stretch to get up in time to nip oldster Superluminal (Dane Dawkins) on the line in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event at a mile (1,600m).

Trained by Gary Subratie for owner The Success Farm, Crimson won by a neck in a time of 1:39.3. Roy Rogers (Nicholas Hibbert) was third.

“The performance was immaculate. I mean it was wonderful. Despite the narrow win, it was a great effort from Crimson. This horse got a setback and we found out what went wrong, did some work and he responded well.

“He was an unlucky loser the last time out when he finished second to Sentient, who is a Graded Stakes horse. Crimson went down by three parts of a length but with this fast pace today (Saturday), I expected him to sit and would be strong at the finish and he just did that.

“He kicked just like a horse should leaving the quarter pole and got up in time for the win. Even when Superluminal kicked away from rivals, I knew once Crimson got going, he would arrive in time for the win. Going forward, I expect Crimson to continue in this vein.

“He is going places now. I wasn't overwhelmed with the win, to be honest, this horse has made tremendous improvement recently,” groom Thompson told The Supreme Racing Guide shortly after the race.

When asked how Crimson came out of the race, Thompson said that his charge, so far, is in good nick.

“He came out of the race excellent and his appetite is up to standard. Going forward, I feel great at this time. He is in good shape and with racehorses, they don't show anything at this time and then tomorrow is a different scenario. But I don't think he has any serious issues this point in time,” he said.