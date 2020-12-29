The colours of Magenta come through at first asking
MAGENTA , a two-year-old chestnut filly running for the first time, opened a fine double for trainer Philip Feanny in a maiden Special Weight contest for native-bred two-year-olds and upwards, on the 10-race Boxing Day card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Feanny, a former 14-time champion trainer, went on afterwards to complete his double with another filly, three-year-old Salvation, in a non-winners of two-three-year-old call.
Installed as a 5-2 chance and ridden by the little-used Kerry-Gayl Robinson in the 12-horse field, the chestnut filly by Here Comes Ben - Winning Spirit completed the six-furlong journey in 1:13.1, mounted on accompanying factions of 23.2, 46.4.
Bern Notice (Omar Walker) finished one length behind in second place, with Royal and Regal (Kiaman McGregor) a head back in third.
“ Magenta has been working well for some time and when we are preparing to come to the races, we have had setbacks.
“So the trainer, patient as ever, waited and when he declared the horse finally, he did so with Kerry Robinson. Kerry has not won a race for this year but he knows this horse well as he works her every morning and, if you remember Messi, when he raced for the first time it was David McKenzie who got the ride, although he had not ridden a winner for three years.
“So, we reward people for being loyal; and because this looks a good one in the making, we expect that she will go on further – but as a sprinter, not as a stayer. I am quite pleased and happy with the performance. And looking at Kerry-Gayl's performance in the saddle, it's commendable. He did very well.
“He did everything that was right and required. Notably, he gave her two quick reminders with the whip, especially when Walker came at her in the stretch run, but he just relaxed as he knew he had the race won,” stated Dr Paul Wright, the listed owner and breeder of Magenta.
