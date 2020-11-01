The day the Reggae-6 exotic wager took over

Early betting was driven by the prospect of a huge mandatory payout likely to exceed $15 million as the novel Reggae- 6 jackpot was poised to make its first big splash of winnings. What transpired by the result of the third race left the overwhelming majority of the players without a chance of sharing in the substantial disbursement of cash.

The opening event, being a race restricted to horses finishing out of the win and place positions since the first of July this season, was won by 15/1 chance Danceallnight, ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock for trainer Cashbert Khwalsingh, to condemn the majority of Reggae-6 bettors to out-of-luck status.

There was some relief in terms of the 3/1 odds returned on all-the-way second race winner Billiejo (Paul Francis), trained by Ryan Darby, although favourite and professional maiden Lava Boy failed by a short head to end his series of placed finishes.

Bizarre circumstances intervened to heap misery on those with live tickets coming out of the second race who neglected to back fortunate 15/1 chance Ratio (Kiaman McGregor), trained by Everal Francis. Following a Stewards Inquiry, the six-year-old son of Fearless Vision was promoted to first on the disqualification of Pure Heart, ridden by Delroy Beharie, as this 2/1 chance failed to keep a straight course in the final 200 metres of the third race.

Favourite Awesome Glitter, trained by Michael Beecham, led and cantered over rivals in winning the fourth by eight lengths easing down to give title-chasing reinsman Dane Nelson his first of two wins on the day.

Nelson's double, which took his tally to 59 wins this season, was confirmed in the fifth aboard the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Legality (2/1) who finished strongly under top weight to keep nine of the remaining Reggae-6 hopefuls live tickets with excellent prospects of a substantial dividend.

Trained by Richard Azan, the sixth was won by 7/2 shot Kholbear ridden by apprentice Nicholas Hibbert. Unfortunately, this victory was not forecast by four of the live Reggae-6 players therefore leaving only five to secure the nearly $3.2 million each.

Reigning champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen's follow-up season yielded only its 10th winner as trainer Ian Alexander's Band of Gold outstayed favourite Storm Valley at odds of 9/2 in the rainy afternoon's seventh event.

Victory by Den Street was actualised by title-chasing 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas in the day's eight for his first of two wins on the card in the rich 15th renewal of the Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy.

This was also a point of major significance for trainer Wayne DaCosta who saddled two winners with the Thomas driving Big Mama to victory in the ninth and final.

The former 18-time champion conditioner having won the Derby and the SVREL Sprint Race Trophy to accumulate approximately $3.5 million the previous race day reduced reigning champion Anthony Nunes $5.4-million lead significantly to assume a small advantage in stakes earnings. Den Street, now undefeated in three starts, earned a further $1.74 million and Big Mama added another $475,000.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Wayne DaCosta for the performance of Den Street who conceded upwards of two kilogrammes to his five rivals and having been somewhat outpaced in the early gallop demonstrated courage only getting up to win in the final stride to claim the Best Winning Gallop Award.

Anthony Thomas, now on 68 wins this season, was calm and calculating in his judgement of pace and earns him yet another Jockeyship Award. This victory by Den Street must leave owner Mr JPS eternally grateful for the skills of this reinsman.