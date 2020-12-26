The day the Reggae 6 soared over $10 million

The prospect of a huge mandatory payout drove betting on the Reggae Six to exceed $11 million thus combining with approximately half this amount already accumulated in the jackpot for the 25 punters who shared the winnings at approximately $555,000 each.

With reigning champion trainer Anthony Nunes starting the day with a lead exceeding $5 million it was unlikely his chief rival Wayne DaCosta could reduce the deficit to regain the title.

With respect to the jockeys' championship, about an hour prior to post time it became more than a rumour that neither Anthony Thomas nor Dane Nelson, with both reinsmen locked on 84 wins each, would be available to fulfil their obligation to ride in the seventh and eighth race, for which they were declared respectively.

There was no convincing official explanation and speculation went from the ridiculous to the sublime, ranging from the theory one rider was genuinely ill and the other in a sporting gesture decided to leave the championship tied by extending their absence to the final race day of 2020 scheduled to commence in 24 hours. This was hardly convenient for the owners and trainers who had to scramble to find suitable replacement riders.

Trainer Joseph Thomas, who also owns Mount Zion King, sent out the eight-year-old gelding in picture perfect condition and apprentice Nicholas Hibbert did a very good job to secure victory by a short head in the opener.

In the absence of joint leading rider Thomas, Linton Steadman had a particular piece of good fortune in honouring a request from conditioner Steven Todd to partner Uncle Bally in the second event as the colt released his maiden tag by five lengths.

Odds-on favourite, Night Light went in front of the small third race field from early and increased his advantage to 8 1/4 lengths at the line for trainer Patrick Taylor with Javaniel Patterson securing his 10 per cent riding commission with an economy of effort for the first of two wins for this competent lightweight jockey.

Small but consistent filly Super Amia (Jordan Barrett) did owner/trainer Dennis Lee a good turn with another game showing to land the fourth.

Bred by Dr Paul Wright and conditioned by Philip Feanny, juvenile filly Magenta (Kerry-Gayl Robinson), made all to win the fifth in a promising debut, while Salvation (Youville Pinnock) in winning the Maiden Special Weight ninth event confirmed a double for the former 14-time champion conditioner.

Trainer Ryan Darby's recent good run of form continued with Cold Pursuit, under a typically good ride from Reyan Lewis, arriving close to home to win the sixth while Patterson's double was closed in tandem with Darby's who saddled Reassurance to justify confident market support in the seventh. Champion apprentice-designate Oshane Nugent won his 34th race of the season guiding Kay Boy to victory in ninth for trainer Gresford “Greasy“ Smith.

The closing and feature 10th event, the Ian Levy Cup, was won in an impressive display by Nipster (Robert Halledeen), the season's St Leger winner and unlucky Derby runner-up thoroughly outstaying rivals with a seven-length winning margin over stable companion Sentient, giving trainer Gary Subratie the pleasure of saddling the first two to finish in the $4.2 million 1700-metre contest.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie for posting the top two finishers in the feature and in particular the performance of Nipster. The colt is deserving of the Best Winning Gallop Award for a most convincing display of finishing speed and stamina. The Jockeyship Award is reserved for Kerry-Gayl Robinson, who has been largely inactive locally and had only 17 mounts so far this year, but produced the requisite skills and judgement to guide the débutante filly Magenta to success in a competitive field.