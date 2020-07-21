The Day I Am Di One conquered - filly now in foal to Sensational Slam

On Saturday, April 13, 2019 I Am Di One, a bay filly by Adore The Gold – It Is I trained by Anthony Nunes, ridden by Simon Husbands and groomed by Tamarley Bryan entered the record books by becoming a Classic race winner.

I Am Di One won the-one mile 1000 Guineas to trigger off a deluge of Classic victories for her trainer — four out of five in 2019.

Throughout her limited career I Am Di One was troubled by injuries, and soon after Classic success was sent to the breeding shed.

I Am Di One is now in foal to Sensational Slam.

The 2020 - 10000 Guineas will be run on Saturday next (July 25).