The Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy
3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE
1300M (6 1/2 furlongs)
PURSE:
Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00
Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00
Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00
TRACK RECORD: 1.15:3 Eros 57 KG (W Griffiths-P Feanny) September 11, 1993.
STAKES RECORD:1.17:3 Campesino 57.5KG (R Halledeen-P Feanny) February.18, 2017
(TO BE RUN ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021)
HORSES WGT TRAINERS
Nipster 59.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Toona Ciliata 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Sentient 55.0kgs Gary Subratie
Trevor's Choice 53.0kgs Alford Brown
Father Patrick 52.0kgs Ian Parsard
God of Love 52.0kgs Fitzgerald Richards
Patriarch 51.5kgs Fitzgerald Richards
Duke 50.5kgs Gary Subratie
Sparkle Diamond 50.0kgs Errol Waugh
Universal Boss 48.5kgs Anhony Nunes
Prince Charles 47.5kgs Anthony Nunes
Truly Amazing 47.5kgs Spencer Chung
England's Rose 46.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Legality (45.5).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Harry's Train (40.0).46.0kgs Ian Parsard
Big Bang (38.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Tricky One (30.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes
