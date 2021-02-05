The Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy

3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE 1300M (6 1/2 furlongs) PURSE: Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00 Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00 Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00 TRACK RECORD: 1.15:3 Eros 57 KG (W Griffiths-P Feanny) September 11, 1993. STAKES RECORD:1.17:3 Campesino 57.5KG (R Halledeen-P Feanny) February.18, 2017 (TO BE RUN ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021) HORSES WGT TRAINERS Nipster 59.0kgs Anthony Nunes Toona Ciliata 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes Sentient 55.0kgs Gary Subratie Trevor's Choice 53.0kgs Alford Brown Father Patrick 52.0kgs Ian Parsard God of Love 52.0kgs Fitzgerald Richards Patriarch 51.5kgs Fitzgerald Richards Duke 50.5kgs Gary Subratie Sparkle Diamond 50.0kgs Errol Waugh Universal Boss 48.5kgs Anhony Nunes Prince Charles 47.5kgs Anthony Nunes Truly Amazing 47.5kgs Spencer Chung England's Rose 46.0kgs Wayne DaCosta Legality (45.5).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes Harry's Train (40.0).46.0kgs Ian Parsard Big Bang (38.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes Tricky One (30.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes

