 The Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy

The Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy

Friday, February 05, 2021

Print this page Email A Friend!


3-Y-O & UP GRADED/OPEN ALLOWANCE

1300M (6 1/2 furlongs)

PURSE:

Ten (10) or more runners - $2,000,000.00

Nine (9) runners - $1,750,000.00

Eight (8) runners or less - $1,500,000.00

TRACK RECORD: 1.15:3 Eros 57 KG (W Griffiths-P Feanny) September 11, 1993.

STAKES RECORD:1.17:3 Campesino 57.5KG (R Halledeen-P Feanny) February.18, 2017

(TO BE RUN ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021)

HORSES WGT TRAINERS

Nipster 59.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Toona Ciliata 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Sentient 55.0kgs Gary Subratie

Trevor's Choice 53.0kgs Alford Brown

Father Patrick 52.0kgs Ian Parsard

God of Love 52.0kgs Fitzgerald Richards

Patriarch 51.5kgs Fitzgerald Richards

Duke 50.5kgs Gary Subratie

Sparkle Diamond 50.0kgs Errol Waugh

Universal Boss 48.5kgs Anhony Nunes

Prince Charles 47.5kgs Anthony Nunes

Truly Amazing 47.5kgs Spencer Chung

England's Rose 46.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Legality (45.5).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Harry's Train (40.0).46.0kgs Ian Parsard

Big Bang (38.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Tricky One (30.0).46.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT