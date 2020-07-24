The fight is on in EPL, Serie A for Champions League spots

BOTH the English Premier League and Italian Serie A will go to the final day of action to decide the lucrative Champions League places, as teams battle for top four spots.

In England, Manancher United, Chelsea and Leicester are fighting for two places while in Italy, AC Milan, Roma, and Napoli are battling for two Europa league spots.

Event #1 – Italian Serie A – AC Milan vs Atalanta

Serie A top scorers Atalanta (95 goals) make the short trip across town to face the red-hot AC Milan in a crucial game today (Friday, July 24) at San Siro.

With four rounds of game left to play the race for Europa league places intensifies as it promises to go down to the line, and the visit of the in form Atalanta will have serious ramifications on Milan's European ambition.

Over the past four weeks AC Milan have been in scintillating form. They have dispatched heavyweights like Roma, Lazio and Juventus and have won six of their last eight matches.

During this amazing run, the Zlatan Ibrahimović-led Milan have scored 25 goals and will be keen on revenge against an Atalanta side that thrashed them 5-0 in December.

Central to Milan's upturn in form is interim coach Stefano Poli who, sadly, will not be on the bench next season as he had only signed a short-term deal, but he has successfully stabilised the club.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are still in with a chance of clinching second in Serie A; and if Juventus should unexpectedly lose all their remaining matches then they could win the title. Atalanta's strike force of Duvan Zapata, Josep Ilicic and Luis Muriel have accounted for 59 of the 95 goals scored by the team. That said, Atalanta still have the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG to look forward to next month.

They will travel to AC Milan high on confidence as their last three visits have seen them drawing on two of those occasions and winning on the other.

KEY STATS

AC Milan – have won their last three home games, beating Bologna 5-1, Parma 3-1, and Juventus 4-2.

Atalanta – have 10 wins, six draws and one defeat in their 17 away games so far while scoring 44 times during that run.

Both sides – Atalanta won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in December, and on their last three visits to San Siro the scores lines have been 2-2. 0-2 and 0-0.

The betting tip. AC Milan win.

Event #2 – English Premier League – Leicester City vs Manchester United.

THE race to secure the final two Champions League spots from the Premier league is going to the last day of the season and two of the three teams in with a chance will be going head-to-head, as Leicester City host Manchester United with the winner sealing their spot.

After such a good season it looks like Leicester may need to beat United to take the final Champions League spot.

Both Leicester and United won their games last Thursday (July 16) to ensure their meeting in the final round of matches will have plenty riding on the result – notably millions of pounds in potential Champions League prize money for next season.

Leicester's 2-0 home win over Sheffield United was followed a few hours later by 2-0 away win by Manchester United at Crystal Palace.

Those results left both teams tied on 62 points with two games remaining, with fourth-place Leicester only ahead of United by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Manchester United and West Ham played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday (July 22), putting them in third sport on 63 points the same as Chelsea but United have a superior goal difference. Leicester are now fifth on 62 points, meaning they have to beat Manchester to earn a Champions League position.

KEY STATS

Leicester – have lost just one of their last seven games at King Power stadium.

Manchester United – have not lost at King Power stadium since 2014.

Both teams – Manchester United won the first encounter this season 1-0, while Leicester's Jamie Vardy is on 23 goals for the season, meaning he leads the golden boot trophy by three goals heading into the final two rounds.

The betting tip: Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – AC Millan vs Atalanta

Friday, July 24, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

AC MILAN TO WIN $3.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,000

ATALANTA TO WIN $2.16 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,160

MATCH TO DRAW $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

Odds on the Home Team (Milan) winning the game 3-1 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the Away Team (Atalanta) winning the game 2-3 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester City vs Manchester United

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $2.19 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,190

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester) winning the game 2-1 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Man U) winning the game 0-2 at full time $9.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,800

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.80 whichmeans that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,800