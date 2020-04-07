The gripe is on
Professional groups in racing struggle to deal with lockdown, as exercise of horses continues
The professional groups in racing are feeling the pressuring effects of the indefinite lockdown of competitive racing at Caymanas Park. Racing has been on lockdown since March 22 due to the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Grooms are losing their jobs as trainers and owners start the process of moving their horses to the various farms across the island.
Jockeys are hard-hit as their only earning power comes from riding in races.
Trainers earn from the percentage they receive when races are run and from training fees they receive from owners.
The latter has started to dry up, as owners are themselves, being seriously affected by the measures imposed by the Government in an attemtp to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Then there are the horses whose keep and care have to be maintained. They have to be fed, which means buying feed and grass.
The Supreme Racing Guide looks at the plight of the jockeys, inside on Page 5.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy