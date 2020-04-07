The gripe is on

The professional groups in racing are feeling the pressuring effects of the indefinite lockdown of competitive racing at Caymanas Park. Racing has been on lockdown since March 22 due to the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Grooms are losing their jobs as trainers and owners start the process of moving their horses to the various farms across the island.

Jockeys are hard-hit as their only earning power comes from riding in races.

Trainers earn from the percentage they receive when races are run and from training fees they receive from owners.

The latter has started to dry up, as owners are themselves, being seriously affected by the measures imposed by the Government in an attemtp to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Then there are the horses whose keep and care have to be maintained. They have to be fed, which means buying feed and grass.

