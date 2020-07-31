The King of Kings

THE RACE

The 2000 Guineas (one mile) of 2020, as expected, was between two horses — Mahogany (Dane Dawkins) and Wow Wow (Robert Halledeen). Mahogany burnt the early splits while Wow Wow waited until four furlongs were completed before moving in on his prey. After a brief tussle at the top of the straight the 2000 Guineas was done and dusted for trained Gary Subratie, owner/breeder Michael Bernard, groom Errol Thomas, and Halledeen.

TRAINER'S COMMENT:

“ Wow Wow will have no issues going the longer races of the Classics, the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs) and the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs). As to his Guineas performance, Wow Wow was just excellent. He ran on the way I wanted him to run and he showed that he can stay. Everybody kept on saying that ' Wow Wow won't stay because he is a sprinter.' He is the best horse in the country right now, I really think he is. I don't think that two-turn races will be an issue for Wow Wow; they will be easier for him. The 1:37.3 clocking for a mile, well to me, that is an excellent time and [when] done in a head breeze as well [it] makes that time even more eye-catching. It was just excellent; everything about Wow Wow defies description. What is even more amazing to me is that Wow Wow has now developed into a horse with great grit and determination, and when you add those components to his undeniable class then you have an extremely potent and strong mix.

OWNER'S COMMENT:

“This is my second Classic victory with a horse I have bred but Wow Wow is beyond assessment now. With 11 wins from 12 starts the feeling is amazing and almost unexplainable. I had to start a programme in 2008 when I had difficulty in getting quality horses from the established farms. I had to resort to starting my own breeding programme and today [July 26] I have two Classic victories — one with Nuclear Affair in 2016 who won the 1000 Guineas and now Wow Wow. I brought Wow Wow's mother, Sarah Barracuda, in from the United States and before leaving with his [seller's] prized possession, the owner said to me that he did not want to part company with her because she will make a 'damn good broodmare' and today, she has delivered. And while I am beaming, I am also thankful to God.”

THE POSITIVES:

A truly great racer in the making who brings needed oomph and pizazz to a sport that was begging for those kinds of impetus. Now Wow Wow has become a household name like Royal Dad and She's A Maneater before him. That can only be good for the racing product and should be seized upon with aplomb by the promoting company.

THE NEGATIVES

The negative is not for Wow Wow but for other members of the three-year-old cohort who have to face him in the remaining Classic races.

THE VERDICT

After the running of the two Guineas races, three horses have separated themselves from the pack and, in order, they are Wow Wow, Mahogany and Above and Beyond. The rest of the three-year-olds will have to find their way, but not in the Classics.