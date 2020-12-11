The Manchester derby takes centre stage in English Premier League

The Manchester derby takes centre stage as the English Premier League (EPL) heats up tomorrow. The ground will shake in the red part of Manchester when fierce rivals Mananchester United and Manchester City face each other in the local derby at the Theatre of Dreams.

Event # 1 – EPL – Man United vs Man City

Manchester United (Red Devils) will aim to extend their winning run in the Premier League to five games. They will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, beaten 2-3 away to RB Leipzig in Germany, meaning the club will play in the Europa League this season. The Red Devils will fancy their chances against their fierce rivals City, after beating them on no less than three occasions last season, landing the Premier League double over them and won at the Etihad in the League Cup. United's season has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride so far, having only just one win at home but have won all their five away games played. Their season took a turn for the worst when they were humiliated 6-1 at home by Spurs and lost one nil at home to the misfiring Gunners side that has been beaten in three of their last four Premier League games.

On the other hand, Manchester City didn't have the best of starts to their season after finishing second in the 2019 campaign. They won their opener against Wolves, but like United, they were ambushed and “bitten” five times by the Foxes (Leicester City), losing 2-5 at home. Despite drawing with Leeds and Liverpool, they have gone on to secure wins over Arsenal, Sheffield, Burnley, and Fulham to head into the derby high on confidence. It will be an intriguing encounter, with United having struggled to get results at home and City seeming to be clicking into gear now.

KEY STATS

• Manchester United – won both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season – they last won three in a row in the competition against their local rivals between November 2008-April 2010 (four wins).

Manchester City – have won seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting side, with six of their seven such victories away to Manchester United coming in the previous nine seasons. City have lost five Premier League away games in 2020, last losing more in a single calendar year in the competition back in 2015 (7).

• Both sides – of all managers to have faced Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Man Utd's Ole Gunnar Solskjær has the highest win rate against the Spaniard, with the Norwegian winning three of their five meetings (60 per cent).

The betting tip. Man United win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Everton vs Chelsea

Everton and Chelsea face off in what is expected to be one of the most exciting games this weekend.

The Toffees, Everton, came from behind to share the spoils with Burnley last weekend, with the League's leading marksman Calvert-Lewin scoring his 11th goal of the season. According to many fans, Everton had “won the transfer window” after the first few matches of the season they were riding high at the top of the table, but reality has kicked in and they now find themselves in their customary mid-table position. Indeed, seven wins in all competitions has been followed by just one win from the Toffees last seven games, with a 3-2 win against Fulham their only win recently.

Chelsea, on the other hand, did well to beat Leeds 3-1 last weekend, with in-form hitman Olivier Giroud on the scoresheet again. They will start the weekend just two points behind leaders Tottenham and Liverpool. The Blues, Chelsea, are unbeaten in their last nine league games since their only loss of the season to Liverpool back on September 20th. They rested most of their first teamers for the midweek 1-1 draw with Krasnodar in the Champions League. That said, they will be fully rested for this much-anticipated encounter. Encouragingly, Chelsea are unbeaten on their travels so far this season, winning three and drawing two of their five games played while not conceding a goal in their last three on the road.

KEY STATS

• Everton – have won their last two Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning three in a row against the Blues between February 2010-February 2012.

• Chelsea – have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Premier League meetings with Everton, losing both games in which they conceded (W4 D2).

• Both sides – Everton have lost their last two Premier League home games (vs Man Utd and Leeds) – they have not lost three in a row at home since March 2016, while Manager Carlo Ancelotti has not lost three consecutive home League games since November 2006 with Milan.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Man United vs Man City

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300

MAN. CITY TO WIN $1.76 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,760

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Chelsea

Saturday December 12, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.79 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,790

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 2-4 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000