The mother of all derbies — Man City against Man United

Football fans will be treated to two huge derbies this weekend. Firstly, is the 'Der Klassiker' showdown in Germany where Bayern Munich and rivals Dortmund will face-off. Then on Sunday, it's the big one — the Manchester Derby featuring City and United in what definitely is the game of the weekend.

Event # 1 – GER – Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have won the last four Der Klassiker showdowns and are favourites to get the better of Dortmund when both sides clash this Saturday at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

The reigning German champions were in scintillating form at the weekend when thumping a hapless Cologne 5-1, in another of their dominant displays, to remain top of the table, but just two points above second-place RB Leipzig.

When both sides met back in November 2020, Bayern won a thriller 3-2 away at Dortmund in what was a repeat of these two rivals meeting in the German Super Cup final, earlier in September which was also won by Bayern 3-2. Bayern has had a few unusual blips this season but head into this contest in high spirits having won nine of their last eleven games in all competitions, including a big 4-1 beating of Lazio in the Champions League quarter-finals last week in Rome.

Dortmund are now pushing for a top-four finish after a terrible start to the season and enter this fixture in fifth place, three points off the fourth and final Champions League spot. They will travel to the Allianz Arena high on confidence having gone unbeaten in their last three games, taking seven points from a possible nine including an impressive 3-0 beating of Arminia Bielefeld last weekend. They have now scored seven goals in their last two league games while keeping a pair of clean sheets. Last Tuesday's 1-0 win over M'Gladbach in the German Cup quarterfinal now sees them with a chance of winning one silverware for the season.

Bayern and Dortmund needs to win this game for differing reasons, so after two 3-2 thrillers earlier this terms fans can expect another goal-fest tomorrow.

KEY STATS

• Bayern Munich — have scored at least four goals in each of their last five Bundesliga home games against Borussia Dortmund (24 goals in total). In BL history, only Bayern themselves have scored 4+ goals in more consecutive home games against a single side (seven vs Bremen from 2011 to 2018).

• Dortmund — have lost their last four Bundesliga games against FC Bayern, something that has only ever previously happened to BVB from 1968 to 1970 (5 defeats in a row vs FCB back then).

• Both sides – FC Bayern have lost more competitive games against Borussia Dortmund in professional football than they have against any other side (32). BVB, meanwhile, have lost more competitive games against Bayern since the Bundesliga was founded than they have against any other club (61).

The betting tip. Bayern Munich win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Manchester City vs Manchester United

It's a super Sunday classic, the big one that everyone wants to witness, it's the Manchester derby, it's the rampaging City and the high-flying United to square off at the Etihad for bragging rights as to who owns the key to the city.

Manchester City head into their derby showdown with Manchester United looking to extend their winning streak to 22 in all competitions, after they disdainfully brushed aside Wolves 4-1 on Tuesday last. That result put them 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and the frightening thing for the rest of the league is that coach, Pep Guardiola, thinks his City side is yet to hit top form and can get even better. More worrying for the rest of the league is the fact that Man City haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their last 19 Premier League games – equalling Arsenal's Premier League's competition record of 19 consecutive games without falling behind, set between December 1998 and May 1999.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are firmly in the race for a top four finish as it's almost impossible to overtake City at this time, but a victory over their noisy neighbours would go a far way in easing some of the hurt they would suffer if City were to go on and claim a third Premier League title in four years. Both sides have already met in the League this season and that ended in 0-0 draw, while they faced each other in the League Cup with City winning that one 2-0. Man United, though, will take confidence that they won this fixture 2-1 last season and are unbeaten in four of their last five away games to City. More impressively, is the fact that Man United remains the only unbeaten team on their travels in the league so far this season winning eight and drawing five of their 13 games played.

KEY STATS

• Man City – have lost just two of their last eight League games against Man United. Meanwhile, City are now unbeaten in 28 games in all competitions (W25 D3) equalling their club record run of 28 between April to December 2017.

• Manchester United – The away side has won six of the last seven matches between Man Utd and Man City in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 home win for Man City in November 2018. Man. United are unbeaten in their 13 away games in the League so far this season.

• Both sides – Manchester City are unbeaten in all 10 of their Premier League games in March under Manager Pep Guardiola (W8 D2), winning each of the last seven in a row. Their last defeat in the month came in 2016 against Manchester United.

JUSTBET ODDS – Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.64 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,640

Dortmund TO WIN $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

Odds on the Home Team (Bayern)

winning the game 4-2 at full time $25.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the Away Team (Dortmund)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $27.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing

3-3 at full time $29.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $29,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Manchester United

Saturday, March 7, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.58 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,580

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

MATCH TO DRAW $4.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,200

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $12.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $35.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $16.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay$16,000.