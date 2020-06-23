The new normal for horse racing

Much to the delight of racing professionals and punters, horse racing returned to Caymanas Park on Saturday last (June 20) after an agonising three-month break due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

So, it is the new normal at the Park where the order of the race day was sanitising, wearing masks, and social distancing.

There was even a new innovation by the promoting company of allowing punters to sit in their cars on the infield, watching the races, betting, and generally enjoying themselves, without entering the stands or any of the restricted racing areas.

There were 11 races on the card and the racing itself was superb.

Truly a good start, with minor tweaks, here and there, expected to come.

The Supreme Racing Guide was present and shares in photos with our readers some of the special moments of the first race day in three months.

The photographer is Joseph Wellington.