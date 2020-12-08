The old warrior

Although getting on in years Superluminal, who took a step down in class, still showed his true grit and determination and his desire to be in front when the winning post arrives, when the eight-year-old bay horse won the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 5.

Allowed to go off as an 8/1 betting option under Omar Walker after dropping down from Open Allowance company to the Overnight Allowance level, the son of Natural Selection and the Peaks and Valley mare Thousand Hills took advantage of the 53.5 kg weight condition to literally turn back the years.

The grandfather of the lot then proceeded to put to the sword the lively crop of much younger Overnight Allowance runners by two lengths, completing the distance of one mile (1,600 metres) in a brisk time of 1:38.1, tracking on the heels of fractions 23.3, 46.0 and 1:10.2. Superluminal got the better of Legality, under Dane Nelson, and Big Bang ridden by Reyan Lewis.

It was a victory which was totally enjoyed by trainer Ian Parsard who trains for the owner PJK Team.

Afterwards Parsard said in his post-race interview that… “I am very happy and pleased by my horse's response to care with a good win. And yes, a lot of work was done on Superluminal, as his groom had to be very, very attentive to him. He is the old boy at the stables, so daily and precise management have to be given to him. So, I have to congratulate the horse's groom, Oshane Wallace, for his unstinting devotion to duty, as he has done a wonderful job to get him to the track in this condition. It is the second time that he was winning with Superluminal. But, to be honest, today, I believe the difference was one of two things: one he did not get a sloppy track to run on as it was on the last three of four occasions when the track was just sloppy and wet, and Superluminal does not run well in those conditions. Today, we were also lucky to get jockey Omar Walker back atop Superluminal. Walker knows Superluminal very well, and he rode a tremendous race. I give a lot of kudos to Omar.”