The official news came on Wednesday (February 5), and when it did, there was no surprise.

She's A Maneater, for the second time, in her already distinguished career, was voted as the Horse of the Year, this time for the year 2019.

The main choices this year for the coveted title were Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul, Wow Wow, foreigner Stranger Danger, and She's A Maneater.

The journalists and representatives of the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing, and Entertainment, who cast their Horse of the Year ballots, chose Supreme Soul as the first runner-up and Stranger Danger as the second runner-up to the Horse of the Year.

There are not many adjectives left in any dictionary to describe the achievements of She's A Maneater. Yet, 2019, saw the maturing of one of the finest thoroughbreds to ever set hoofs on a racetrack in Jamaica.

Maturing and improving as if transformed to a youngster once again, She's A Maneater in 2019 was victorious in the Gold Cup, the Superstakes, and the Diamond Mile to tally eight wins from nine starts. She gave weight to her nearest rivals in most of her races to further underscore her immense class and talent.

In being voted as the Horse of the Year for the second time, She's A Maneater claims to be the best horse ever to race at Caymanas Park and has taken solid root. Indeed, she is the best of the female sex, local or foreign, to do so. She's A Maneater was the only choice as Horse of the Year 2019. The additional titles of champion four-year-old and above, champion sprinter, champion middle distant horse, and the champion stayer were further justifications of the calibre that is truly She's A Maneater.

Supreme Soul won the Triple Crown, to forever etch his name in the annals of local racing. He dominated the ranks of the three-year-olds with eight overall victories.

Supreme Soul could not deal with She's A Maneater, Stranger Danger, or his stablemate Toona Cilita in both the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile. Toona Cilita, although punished by Supreme Soul in the Classic races, had a stronger and more purposeful finish to the 2019 racing year.

Supreme Soul was the undisputed king of the 2019 three-year-old crop, making his title as champion of his age group a shoo-in.

Stranger Danger went through the various classes with utmost ease while displaying his undeniable quality. At the close of the racing year, he stumbled when he faced his stablemate She's A Maneater, but had a sufficiently good year to get the accolade of second runner-up.

The Supreme Racing Guide congratulates the connections of She's A Maneater — owner Ian Kong, breeder Winston Kong, trainer Wayne DaCosta, groom Christo Anthony and jockey Omar Walker — for keeping this now six-year-old mare in tip-top shape during 2019.