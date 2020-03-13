The perfect partnership – Patriarch and Dane Nelson
ONE of the top local sprinters, Patriarch, won the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited's third anniversary trophy in Open Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) company going five furlongs (1,000 metres) round at Caymanas Park on Saturday.
As a result, Patriarch will now move up to campaign in Grade One company informed his trainer Fitzgerald Richards.
“This was another pleasing performance. Patriarch has his problems, but my job is to keep him sound and let him perform at his best.
“ Patriarch has now reached the top of the Open Allowance group of horses and will move up to compete with the 'big boys' up there.
“So let us see how it will go from here,” trainer Richards said.
It was the five-year-old bay horse by Casual Trick - Electrifying fourth-consecutive win with Dane Nelson in the saddle. This time the duo won the Anniversary Trophy event by 2 3/4 lengths in a time of 0.59.3 seconds mounted on dictating fractions of 23.1, 45.3 seconds.
A field of six runners was declared, but the event was reduced to four following the withdrawal of Trevor's Choice and God of Love, the latter a stablemate of Patriarch as late non-starters.
Prince Charles, a 2-1 betting choice, finished second with Dane Dawkins aboard while Ras Emanuel (Shamaree Muir) was third of the four starters left in the race.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy