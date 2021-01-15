The real Premier League derby match is on

The two most successful clubs in England will collide in a blockbuster affair this Sunday (January 17) as champions Liverpool welcome league leaders, Manchester United, to Anfield for a mega showdown.

Event # 1 – ITA – Lazio vs Roma

Lazio will host Roma in the famous derby Della Capitale in what should be an explosive affair.

Both sides head into this crucial game in red-hot form scoring goals for fun recently and are enjoying unbeaten runs. Lazio are back on track after experiencing a dip in form that saw them drop points against the likes of Verona, Benevento, and AC Milan. Having won their last two matches, they are now unbeaten in their last six matches to climb within five points of the final Champions League spot.

Their home form has improved with victories over Napoli and Fiorentina after a tough schedule to start the campaign against the big guns, Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Roma have a chance to draw level on points with second-place Inter Milan if they can secure a victory. Roma travel to Lazio unbeaten in their last four games and six points above them having lost just once in their last eight league games. That was a 4-1 defeat to high-flying Atalanta, just before Christmas. They will head into this game high on confidence on their travels, after hitting the net 33 times in eight away games. With that said, both teams have scored and conceded a lot this season; five of Lazio's games, and six of Roma's last seven games have seen both teams scoring. Considering that both these sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings, both sides should score here.

KEY STATS

• Lazio – have won their last two league games, while they are yet to win three on the bounce this season; Lazio have also won their last two home league games, last winning three on the bounce at the Olimpico in Serie A in June 2020.

• Roma – the last time AS Roma won an away league derby against Lazio was back in December 2016: two draws and one Lazio victory since then. AS Roma are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A derbies against Lazio in the first half of the season (W5 D2): their last defeat came back in November 2012, when Vladimir Petkovic was the Lazio manager.

• Both sides – this will be the first Rome derby to be played on a Friday in all competitions: this is the only day of the week in which this fixture has never been played in its history. AS Roma (eight) and Lazio (six) have scored the most goals in the first 15 minutes of Serie A games this season.

The betting tip. Both sides to score and over 2.5 goals.

Event # 2 – EPL – Liverpool vs Manchester United

For the first time in a long time the Liverpool – Man United match is a top of the table clash. The two most successful clubs in English football have a deep hatred that stems in part from geography and, also their incessant battles for silverware over the years, will square off this Sunday at Anfield. The prize for winning, bragging rights and a seat atop the leader board in the Premier League is up for grabs.

It has been a bumpy few weeks for Liverpool since beating Crystal Palace emphatically 7-0 away. While the win made the Reds huge favourites to retain the title, a failure to win any of the ensuing three games allowed rivals Manchester United to leapfrog them into first place with their 1-0 victory over Burnley in midweek. After beating Crystal Palace, Liverpool drew 1-1 against West Brom before a goalless draw at Newcastle, then came the 0-1 defeat to Southampton. A convincing victory over an Aston Villa understrength side in the FA Cup will ensure the Reds head into this crucial fixture in a confident mood.

Following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Burnley, Manchester United travel to Liverpool top of the table, three points ahead of the Reds. United will be looking to cement themselves as serious title contenders with a victory at Anfield. United's failure to win high-profile fixtures over the past year or so is a concern, a recent 2-0 loss to neighbours Manchester City being a fourth defeat in such high-profile encounters. That said, Man United have been in devastating form away from home this season, having gone unbeaten in eight games, winning seven and drawing one. Based on United's away form, you wouldn't bet against them going into Anfield and getting the three points against the slumping Reds.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – have won their last two home Premier League games against Manchester United, last winning three in a row in March 2011. Liverpool lost their first league game of 2021 but haven't started a calendar year with consecutive league defeats since 1993. However, the Reds are unbeaten in 67 home league games (W55 D12), finding the net in each of their last 42 at Anfield.

• Manchester United – will be top of the table going into a Premier League meeting with Liverpool for the first time since January 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the Red Devils going on to win the title in that campaign.

• Both sides – Manchester United have won none of their three league games against Liverpool with Ole Gunnar Solskjær as manager (D2 L1) – the only two Red Devils managers to fail to win their first four league games against Liverpool are John Chapman (1921-26) and Tommy Docherty (1973-76).

The betting tip. Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Lazio vs Roma

Friday, January 15, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LAZIO TO WIN $2.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,900

ROMA TO WIN $2.34 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,340

MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

Odds on the Home Team (Lazio)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team (Roma)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Manchester United

Sunday, January 17, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.96 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,960

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $3.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,650

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $9.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,800

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,600