The Reggae-6 takes over

Once again the mandatory payout of February's Reggae-6 jackpot was the centre of attention for the bettors with 80 per cent failing to spot the winner of the opening 1100-metre maiden event and, therefore, had no chance of a share of the over $17-million bonus.

Trained by Colin Ferguson, Jon P, (Samantha Fletcher) starting in only his fourth race, had a huge market signal in his favour having offered 25/1, 99/1 and 23/1 in the three races prior but touched 2/1 here before making all the running to score at 3/1.

There was a respite for the remaining players of the Reggae-6 when reigning joint champion Dane “The Warrior Chief” Nelson aboard Cartel wore down impatiently ridden odds-on favourite Baltusrol (Linton Steadman) to win the 1200-metre second event at even money.

Further disappointment was half an hour away for the majority of holders of live tickets, when 28/1 shot Lucky Nine (Matthew Bennett) led all the way in the 1000 metres round third race for trainer Ryan Darby's sixth winner of the season.

The expectation that odds-on favourite Dee Danger could secure the 1000-metre round fourth was a fatal miscalculation by many. In winning his previous race, the time was a pedestrian 47.2 clocking over 800 metres straight and having led, only lasted home by a head in a much weaker field. Winner Papa Albert (Javaniel Patterson), trained by Patrick “Mice” Taylor, scoring by over five lengths, had a different story. The eight-year-old gelding was denied racing room twice after missing the break in his previous event at a lower category, but although elevated to a higher Claiming level this is where he had succeeded regularly in past performances.

Former jockey turned trainer Tensang Chung had his first 2021 trip to the winners' enclosure when his smart debutant Secret Identity (Linton Steadman) impressed with a five-length victory in the 1100-metre fifth event. This attractive daughter of most promising stallion Bern Identity won readily easing down. There is suggestion of scope for improvement and that better could be forthcoming for this filly's connections if all goes well.

Things stayed on track for the nervous majority of the remaining fortunate Reggae-6 ticket holders. A confident Aaron “The Iceman” Chatrie rode his first of two successful mounts on the day, with David Lee Sin's Sweet Medicine, an easily predicted winner of the 1300-metre sixth event, being the likeliest odds-on winning favourite on the card. Seventeen Reggae-6 players endured the enjoyable but nerve-wracking race-by-race progression, and each celebrated with $1,035,150 eventually.

Bred, owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie Money Monster in winning the 1000-metre round seventh event has demonstrated admirable versatility in his 13-race career. The gelded four-year-old son of Casual Trick, who won as a juvenile at today's distance and was third by three lengths to champion Wow Wow in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, missed the 2000 Guineas but was a respectable fifth in the Derby. Since then, although having had a setback and was unraced for seven months of 2020, Money Monster has won over 1820 metres and 1,300 as well.

Chatrie completed his double aboard Spencer Chung's grey filly Attorney General in the 1600-metre eighth with a vintage display of hard driving to outride The Warrior Chief whose immense skills aboard the Anthony Nunes-conditioned filly Sencity, the leader at the distance, failed by three parts of a length to melt The Iceman's renewed challenge 50 metres out.

Gregory Forsyth's very speedy Capturemyship (Tevin Foster) outsprinted his nine rivals, comfortably, by nearly three lengths, to secure the nightcap over the 1000-metre straight course.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Fitzroy Glispie for the performance of Money Monster and this genuine and consistent sort of horse is given the Best Winning Gallop accolade. The Jockeyship Award goes to Aaron Chatrie for his skills on Attorney General. Chatrie's double was a welcome return to winning form, as his previous 38 rides, to date, only yielded seven 2nd place finishes and five 3rd place efforts this year.