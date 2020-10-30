THE REVIEW OF RACE DAY — SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020

Odds - on favourite Hover Craft (Phillip Parchment) had very little opposition in the opening event and duly delivered the $436,500 winner's share of the purse to trainer Wayne DaCosta's title-chasing stable.

Owned by his wife Elizabeth, the 10-year-old gelded son of He'stherealthing outstayed rivals by eight lengths. This win continues to secure Elizabeth DaCosta's current third-highest earning status behind Michros and Carlton Watson in the 2020 owners' championship table.

It took Matriarch (Osive Donegal), trained by Cashbert Kwhalsingh, 50 starts to release her maiden tag. She proved to be over eight lengths superior to her nearest rival in the day's second, a Maiden Condition event restricted to four-year-olds and upwards.

Half an hour later in the third, there was disappointment for the backers of favourite Zabratone (Omar Walker) as apprentice Nicholas Hibbert aboard Dracarys, also trained by Richard Azan, led over 1100 metres out and scored by more than two lengths at 9-1 in the 1600-metre gallop.

Race four, a Maiden Special Weight over 1200 metres, which was the first at the trip this year for juveniles, was won convincingly by the strapping Anthony Nunes-trained colt Further And Beyond ridden by Dane Nelson for the first of two wins for the combination on the day. The fifth, over 1000 metres round, was won by favourite Union Four, ridden by Javaniel Patterson, to give trainer Patrick “Mice” Taylor his second win of the season.

Dick Cardenas in winning the sixth on Heiroffire for trainer Michael Marlowe was the former champion jockey's fourth in two days to break into 2020 top five with 22 winners in his four-month return to race-riding at Caymanas.

Mr Pantheon, conditioned by Ryan Darby, held form to register the third win in its last five races going clear in the last 200 metres and scoring over four lengths clear of nearest rival in the seventh.

The 2020 renewal of the 1600-metre The Viceroy Trophy, the days eighth and feature in honour of one of the greatest-ever locally foaled thoroughbreds whose resume included the 1989 Triple Crown, other great triumphs as well as Horse-Of-The-Year 1989, 1990 and 1992 accolade, was won fittingly by the country's top-rated horse Toona Ciliata.

Trainer Anthony Nunes deployed a pacemaker in the form of the useful Universal Boss (Dick Cardenas) to ensure DaCosta's precocious and ever-improving three-year-old Sir Alton (Anthony Thomas) could not dominate the early fractions and would have its ability to see out the trip well tested.

This gave Dane Nelson the luxury of watching the speed duel from close up third before making his far rails move in the upper stretch. Clearly young Sir Alton will need races over a distance of ground to improve his stamina but in the long may possibly be better suited by shorter distances. Predictably the quality of Toona Ciliata ensured the classy top-weighted another trophy triumph by all of four lengths over his most promising rival.

Mellisa Ward, having only her second ride this year, gave a fine display in winning the nightcap on trainer Alford Brown's six-year-old Armageddon over the 1000 metres straight course. In a prominent position just over 200 metres out and her mount travelling well, the once promising reinswoman was confronted with a three-horse wall and running out of time to secure a clear run.

Skilfully manoeuvring to the outside rails, and deployment of the whip left-handed, kept Armageddon on a straight path to assume a late lead to win by just over a length.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Alford Brown for the relatively rare winning performance of Armageddon (seven wins in 50 starts); the Best Winning Gallop Award goes to the sprinter for responding when it mattered most, and the Jockeyship Award to Ward for outstanding decision-making and execution.