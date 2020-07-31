THE REVIEW — race day of Saturday, July 25, 2020

The Jamaica 1000 Guineas, the scheduled 10th on the 11-race programme, was no more than a gift to the connections of winner Above and Beyond, conditioned by champion Anthony Nunes.

The burly daughter of Blue Pepsi Lodge - Rumble was able to defeat main rival Another Affair (Robert Halledeen) by over six lengths after they matched strides to the halfway point of the 1600-metre Classic confined to fillies.

Former three-time champion Dane Nelson, who looks set to add the 2020 jockey's title to his distinguished resume, earned his 10 per cent commission share of the $1.52 million reserved for the winning owner from a total purse of $2.8 million by simply ensuring the filly's nose was in front from early.

Above and Beyond's fast clocking of 1:38.4 seconds for the distance puts her in a class well above that of her known rivals and is clear indication that, with all things being constant, she will be justifiably favoured to win the Jamaica Oaks for fillies only.

Note also that with normal improvement before the upcoming St Leger and Derby, and with the mandatory 2.0 kilogramme sex allowance, she should be a more than worthy opponent for all contenders of the opposite sex.

Aggressive and enterprising tactics deployed by Raddesh Roman in the opener earned Polly B a clear early advantage to put his nine rivals in trouble. The eight-year-old gelding held the lead safely by over one length for trainer Dennis Pryce's third trip to the winners' enclosure this season.

In the day's third, apprentice Youville Pinnock brought five-year-old mare Band of Gold, with a late rush to get the Steven Todd-trained 12/1 chance to lead at the line.

In winning the fourth half-an-hour later, Nunes' Generational (Dane Nelson) ended the frustrating series of three-consecutive second-place finishes.

Patrick Lynch's stayer Inspired Miracle (Javaniel Patterson) won the fourth comfortably and in the sixth champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen established a clear lead to get Just Trick Me to justify favouritism for trainer Paul Smith's second winner of the year.

Race five, with less than a half-a-length covering the first four in the frame, was easily the most entertaining with the return to form of 2019 Triple Crown hero Supreme Soul.

Always well positioned under an outstanding ride from regular partner Shane Ellis, only had a neck advantage over his closest rival but certainly inspired confidence in his ability to succeed when he will vie for the bigger prizes later in the season.

In winning the seventh predictably, long odds-on favourite K J Express gave Dane Nelson his third winner on the day.

Raddesh Roman enjoyed a second winning mount in the eighth when rail-running Burlin secured his favourite path for trainer Nicholas Smith for a father/son double following Paul's posting of Just Trick Me earlier. Fitnahum Williams' Ajita (Paul Francis) was always clear in the 10th and Richard Azan's Laban (Dane Dawkins) won the competitive night cap.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to champion Anthony Nunes for his diligence in the preparation of Supreme Soul to get the colt mentally and physically ready to perform. The Best Winning Gallop accolade goes to Above and Beyond for a flawless display in winning the 1000 Guineas. The Jockeyship Award is reserved for Shane Ellis for his tactical ride on Supreme Soul which was acknowledged even by his harshest critics.