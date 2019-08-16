The Review – The Analysis for Saturday, August 10, 2019

A disappointing run by favourite Chief Diplomat in the 2000-metre opener must have shaken the confidence of form players.

Never looked likely to win at any stage, Chief Diplomat could only manage third behind 4/1 chance Doctor Grey who gave apprentice Roger Hewitt his sixth winner from 129 career rides.

Half-an-hour later, Mystic Mama and Formal Fashion battled to the top of the stretch with the former becoming the sole leader 350 metres out with the big grey Enuffisenuff closing well and beginning to pose a threat on the outside.

Running on well under pressure, the Phillip Elliot-conditioned Mystic Mama had just enough momentum to keep the lead safely but by just a neck to give leading rider Christopher Mamdeen his only win on the card.

In race three, the good form of apprentice Raddesh Roman continued as he had little to do for Paul Charlton's consistent gelding Dee Danger to be always clear of rivals.

The fourth was competitive but Philip Feanny's Graydon, under a clinical display from two-time champion Shane Ellis, outstayed rivals over the extended 1820 metres.

Feanny was to return to the winners' enclosure later when God of Love, ridden by O'Neil Mullings impressed with a five-length victory in the ninth for the Overnight Allowance campaigners in a decent time of 59.3 for the 1000-metres round course dash.

The much-anticipated debut of Wayne DaCosta's juvenile Tomohawk (Omar Walker) in race five was an anticlimactic affair.

His expected chief rival, Another Commander, had to be withdrawn with an injury sustained when Chanae drawn on his inside reared, fell and thrashed around before being freed from the gates.

Slowly into stride, Tomohawk showed no sign of greenness with a performance emphasised by an eight-length victory margin but in a rather pedestrian time of 1.02.2 for the 1000-metres round distance.

Although leaving the gates well after the others, Tyrone Prince's Mrs Kim (O'Neil Scott) came home over two lengths clear in the sixth.

The seventh and feature Prime Minister Stakes was won by Anthony Nunes' Bigdaddykool, ridden by Reyan Lewis, who was also aboard Joseph Thomas' Princess Brianna, the comfortable two-length winner of the ninth to give the apprentice a double.

The Byron Davis-conditioned Twilight Eruption, last but one 1000 metres out, produced a strong stretch run successfully to give the competent Jerome Innis only his third winning mount from 113 rides.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Philip Feanny for posting God of Love in much-improved and unbeatable condition. Shane Ellis' excellent judgement of pace on Graydon demands the Jockeyship Award and God of Love's machine-like sprint the Best Winning Gallop Award.