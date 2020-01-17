The Review – The Analysis for Saturday, January 11, 2020

In the opener, Hologram Shadow (Paul Francis), now 11 years old, added to his well-established reputation as a genuine and consistent performer when he outsprinted 10 rivals to record his 26th victory from 100 starts. With 13 second-and 17 third-placed finishes, the tough gelding prepared by Johnny Wilmot who was unraced until five years old, looks likely to justify the confidence of owner Faye Lee, who snapped him up for the $250,000 claiming tag and presented the gelding to trainer Phillip Elliot.

Odds-on favourite to win the second, Sir Alton (Omar Walker) was slowly away and sprinted into second 800 metres out to do battle with the Gary Subratie-conditioned four-year-old filly Soul Cure (Anthony Thomas). Seemingly trying to bolt, Sir Alton turned for home extremely wide and gave himself no chance of getting on terms with the front-running Soul Cure who secured victory by one-and-a-half lengths.

Race three was a mere formality for champion trainer Anthony Nunes' Tricky One ridden by the improving apprentice Reyan Lewis for the first of the rider's two on the day.

Trainer Gary Crawford's Speechless (Robert Halledeen), bred by track and field coach Glen Mills, was always clear in the fourth and the 13-length margin is possibly an indication of the likelihood that this well-bred filly could be more than competitive in the Futurities.

Raddesh Roman had very little to do to keep the speedy Lorne Kirlew-trained Jansuneera Steel over five lengths in front of 12 moderate rivals in the fifth.

The sixth saw Reyan Lewis completing a double as he coaxed a winning sprint out of recently licenced trainer David Powell's Sure Step over 600 metres.

This column predicted that apprentice Anthony Allen will have a successful 2020 season because of his light weight, as well as his current four kilogramme claim and recognition of his potential by champion trainer Anthony Nunes. Allen won the seventh from off the pace with Donovan Plummer's Genuine Friend and from in front with Dennis Lee's consistent mare, Eye Candy in the nightcap.

Since the retirement of Charles Hussey, former six-time champion Omar Walker has emerged as the best reinsman over the straight course. Not the best away from unfavourable post position three with trainer Prince McDonald's five-year-old mare Queen's Highway, Walker manoeuvred her to the middle of the track and induced a late dash to beat a competitive field by just over one length.

Favourite Samora arrived in the final strides for apprentice Daniel Satchell and trainer Kingsley Davis to open their 2020 account in securing the ninth event. Conditioner Michael Thomas enjoyed a similar experience when 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas got lightly raced five-year-old horse Money Call to wear down favourite Justsaytheword (Roja Lahoe) in the penultimate event of the 11-race programme.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Prince McDonald for the performance of 10/1 shot Queen's Highway, who was not the best off at the handicaps but managed to win a hugely competitive race. The five-year-old mare produced the Best Winning Gallop and to Omar Walker goes the Jockeyship Award for a superb display in the saddle aboard McDonald's charge.