The 'Danger ' returns

American-bred Stranger Danger returns to competitive racing tomorrow, Saturday, September 12, at Caymanas Park. He takes on seven rivals in an Open Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning the $1.5-million total purse on offer.

1 - ACTION RUN (USA): (4 dkb c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Completed a hat-trick of wins on August 15 after winning the Ahwhofah Sprint over six furlongs. That win was in the class below and now Action Run steps up to compete for the first time at this level and with the competition enhanced, Action Run, while progressing well, is going to be left behind.

2 - PATRIARCH: (5 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Ran rivals into the ground to win a 5 ½ furlongs contest on August 22 in a quick clocking of 1:04.4 on a fast track. Patriarch, as is always his style, is going to blast off in front and for the others, it will be a catch me if you can game.

3 - UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – A full brother to Patriarch, Universal Boss renews rivalry with his older sibling. Universal Boss finished third behind his elder brother when they last met and turning the tables or winning here, is not on the cards.

4 - CHACE THE GREAT: (7 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Ran surprisingly well on last to finish second by three-parts-of-a-length behind Patriarch. Meets his conqueror again with no change expected in the result. As always, Chace The Great will be competitive.

5 - PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Was expected to do much better on his previous outing when finishing fifth behind Patriarch. Up against Patriarch for another round, Prince Charles has to show improvement to reverse the order.

6 - CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – An upset winning just two weeks ago, Cryptocurrency is going to find repeating a difficult task.

7 - FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Fit gelding who is going to be outsprinted. The presence of apprentice Romario Spencer does not inspire confidence.

8 - STRANGER DANGER (USA): (4 dkb c by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Had his nine career win streak halted by stable companion She's A Maneater in the 2019 Diamond Mile. Many thought that Stranger Danger was not at his best in that Diamond Mile but truth to be told, on that day he simply could not manage the onslaught of She's A Maneater. Since then Stranger Danger has had to deal with injuries which have hampered his return to competitive racing. Although stepping down in class, Stranger Danger, based on exercise reports, is working his way to full fitness and his trainer may be using this opportunity to give Stranger Danger a chance to get reacquainted with race day conditions. Plus, the presence of apprentice Abigail Able in the saddle, although taking off bundles of weight, does not give the impression that Stranger Danger is fully ready to resume his winning ways.