The Todds holding sway
The father Richard Todd and son Steven have been churning out the winners with regularity in recent times.
Richard, a long-time conditioner took a break from training horses for a more administrative position in racing before returning to his shedrow.
Since his return, Richard has been seen many times in the winners' circle with horses such as Super Bolt and now Indi Arazi.
Indi Arazi, a 10-year-old chestnut gelding, won on Saturday (December 5) to notch his second victory in seven days, which is a highly unusual occurrence for a 10-year-old.
Steven has quickly made a name for himself as one of the two leading claiming trainers along with Ryan Darby, currently plying their trade at Caymanas Park.
Steven did not saddle a winner on Saturday but was present in the winners' enclosure to congratulate his father after the win by Indi Arazi.
The younger Todd returned on Sunday (December 6) to score two wins, first with Triple Seven ridden by Linton Steadman and then in the eighth with two-year-old Awesome Choice (Anthony Thomas) in the feature Sunnyside Stakes for juvenile fillies only.
With those two victories on Sunday, Steven has moved his tally for 2020 to 17 for seventh place on the list of leading trainers.
