The winning gate opens wide for Ras Emanuel

Although the Miracle Cure Sprint is the lone feature race, the competitive-looking Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going five furlongs (1000m) on the round course should take centre stage among race goers on the 11-race programme tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Below is an analysis of the 12 runners entered and their chances of winning

1 - JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) – Would prefer travelling longer and should be outsprinted in yet another attempt to win at this level. Yet Jamai Raja will be on the front end and may decide not to falter.

2 - ENUFFISENUFF: (4 gr c by He's Had Enough – Harbor The Dream) – Did well to reach this level and despite his rich form coming through the classes, cannot get a winning vote.

3 – ZEPHYR - 7 ch m by Nasheet – Running Force) – Returned to competitive racing after a long break on August 15. That effort should hold Zephyr in good stead, so look out for a better run come tomorrow.

4 - BIMINI - (8 ch m by Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Had the best chance on Saturday (September 12) to score a long-overdue win when Dane Nelson was asked to do the riding honours in an Optional Claiming ($1m-$850,000) event over five furlongs round just last week. Then Bimini came home in second place by 2 ¼ lengths behind Corazon and now stepping up to compete is going to be left behind despite a noticeable drop in weight.

5 - RAS EMANUEL: (8 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Came from the ill-fated one draw down the straight and never left his position on the inside rails when finishing in third place behind Drummer Boy and Rojorn di Pilot on September 5. Now with a more favourable draw and going around the bend, Ras Emanuel, with Dane Nelson is the saddle, is going to be hard to beat this time. Take notice, however, that Ras Emanuel has gone up 10 lb in weight and at the handicaps and is much worse off when compared with Rojorn di Pilot.

6 - GOD OF LOVE: (4 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Consistent sort who seldom runs a bad race. God of Love is very comfortable against these and given his fine form, is going to make a bold bid plus his rider, apprentice Oshane Nugent, and trainer Fitzgerald Richards have forged a winning partnership of late.

7 - PEKING CRUZ: (5 ch g by Traditional - Patty Girl) - Capable and consistent campaigner who was expected to win on last going five furlongs straight but finished fifth behind Drummer Boy and Rojorn di Pilot. Peking Cruz is still comfortable here and should make his presence felt throughout the race but a winning effort might not be on the cards.

8 - HARRY'S TRAIN: USA (5 ch m by Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Slowly coming to grips with the Overnight level and that education continues tomorrow. It must be said that Harry's Train is a speedster who will fight for the lead but whether he can last is another matter. Note the figure 8 is off and the cheek pieces are on.

9 - DUNROBIN: (7 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Was not at his very best in the recent five straight won by Drummer Boy and is not expected to rattle any feathers in this one. Note the visor is off and the blinkers are on.

10 - NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5 ch g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Capable runner who always saves his best for the straight. Now going on the round course, Nuclear Thunder chances of winning are very slim.

11 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4 b. c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Came home with a flourish on last to finish second over the straight behind stablemate Drummer Boy. Based on that run, Rojorn di Pilot should again have a telling say in the outcome.

12 - FORMAL GLADIATOR: (5 b h by Adore The Gold – Princess Beauty) – Racing in Overnight for the first time and needs time to get acquainted with the class.