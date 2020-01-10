The 12 horses to follow in 2020

Despite the fact that champion Wow Wow dominated the juvenile programme there are a few other three-year-olds such as Tomohawk, Above and Beyond and Mahogany looking likely to make an impact on the 2020 Futurities.

Among the older horses some did show prospects of future success namely Triple Crown hero Supreme Soul and unsuccessful Classic aspirants Toona Ciliata, Sentient, Crimson and Princess Annie, but there is no certainty as to how these horses are going to fare going forward.

This list avoids the obvious by selecting horses with prospects of significant improvement rather than current champions and others with well-established credentials.

Featuring prominently here are the USA-bred importees looking likely to pay their way over the course of 2020 and possibly beyond.

The performances of the importees included should add weight to well-chronicled principle that full acclimatisation will be achieved between four and five-years-old having landed 18 to 24 months earlier and they could show progressive form throughout the year.

Three decades ago and prior, there were as many as 254 horses bred outside of Jamaica in training, and for the most part, proved superior to the locally-bred population cohort.

The list below is not presented in preferential order.

1 - MY SWITCHAROO - (USA – Turbo Compressor – Wimpy Skimpy) – Trainer Gary Subratie

Her best performance in five starts was when she finished just under four lengths eighth of 15 to Cryptocurrency over 1,200 metres after chasing the two front-runners to the top of the home straight. Somewhat challenging to train, this medium-sized filly is still expected to improve sufficiently and pay her way. Optimistically, she could matriculate to competitiveness at the Overnight Allowance level, particularly if given the opportunity to race over middle distances.

2 - CLEOPATRA'S CHILD - (USA – Line of David – Flaming Punch) - Trainer Gary Subratie

Had her eighth race on New Year's Day and after being either slowly into stride or hopping at the start for the fifth time was beaten over seven lengths into third. In her previous start, although hopping soon led a strong field and held a clear advantage to the top of the home stretch. Failed to stay on when headed, but based on breeding and given time looks likely to fully capitise over a distance of ground.

3 - SHE'S IRIE - (USA – Boys at Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) – Trainer Patrick Lynch

This New York-bred can be considered a promising stayer and the hope is that the calendar will provide opportunities. Usually slowly into stride and getting well behind in the early stages of her races, she is an immature and inconsistent sort at the moment. Yet, She's Irie still managed to win two of her 11 races, the second being over the extended 1,800-metre course from well off the pace. Her trainer has more corrective schooling to do in order to get her to be more alert at the start and more interested in the early pace of her races as well.

4 - SIR ALTON - (USA – Giant Surprise - Jadam) – Trainer Wayne DaCosta

Confirmed expectation on debut but not quite in the way that railbirds expected. Had to chase an almost equally talented opponent in the form of Crafty and Ready (USA), but once wrestling the lead 250 metres out needed only hands and heels to score by a neck. Strong with plenty of scope, this colt could be a versatile sort who will improve rapidly and make it to the top category in due course.

5 - CRAFTY AND READY - (USA – More Than Ready – Win Crafty) – Trainer Adin Williams

Following his promising first appearance against Sir Alton, this big strong sprint type beat previous winner Uncle Polly by four-and-a-half lengths and could be effective over longer trips. Can be relied upon to show progressive form and his very experienced conditioner is expected to exercise the requisite patience to ensure Crafty and Ready timely development.

6 - MAHOGANY - (Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Trainer Ian Parsard

Made an inauspicious debut in November as odd-on favourite when chasing Rum With Me in the early stages and failing to challenge in the stretch, finishing four lengths third. Looked far more promising when pointing 200 metres out and failing by over two lengths to withstand the finishing burst of Above and Beyond in a fast 1:18.3 over 1,300 metres. Showed spectacular improvement over the next month and cantered over rivals to win by 13 lengths in a time of 1:04.3 over 1,100 metres. Despite a suspicion of stamina limitations, this well-built chestnut gelding could possess the necessary class to make an impression in the Classics especially the 2000 Guineas.

7 - SHE'S AN INTROVERT - (USA – Temple City – Shy Girl) - Trainer Gary Subratie

From eight starts in 2018, this athletic type won twice and only failed to make the frame on two occasions although running competitively in those races. Although clearly suited by distances in excess of 1,400 metres, she made a winning first appearance over the 1,000 metres straight course. Won in a good time of 1:38.3 over 1600 metres in September and at four years, is expected to add weight to the trend that USA-bred fillies make the most improvement in their third and fourth season. A promising staying sort of filly capable of galloping at strong sustained paced over appropriate distances.

8 - TRULY AMAZING - (Traditional – Runnin On Empty) - Trainer Spencer Chung

Made a belated first appearance owing to the death of her breeder/owner David Willers as the documentation of her registration was delayed because of the legal process involved in the transfer of ownership to daughter Sarah. Undoubtedly, this time lapse helped Truly Amazing to reach a high level of maturity in a timely fashion. She has impressed in three-consecutive victories over the straight course and this raises the question of how effective she will be when confronted with the turns. In terms of temperament, she is quite sound and so far has proven very easy to rate and looks more than likely to continue her progress over varied courses and distances.

9 - SUMMER SUN - (USA Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Trainer Wayne DaCosta

Winner of five races from 15 starts, this gelding has established himself as a proven stayer and now at four-years-old, will no doubt reach full maturity in 2020. Consistent, game and genuine, he has demonstrated that he can dominate early fractions or be very comfortable from off the early pace. After appearing to be well out of his depth in the Diamond Mile, he closed his season being outstayed by much-improved Classic contender Toona Ciliata in the Nigel B Nunes Memorial Trophy. Improvement is almost guaranteed and he will make a significant impression in his races over a distance of ground.

10 - TOMOHAWK - (Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) - Trainer Wayne DaCosta

Had a fairly busy season and took on champion Wow Wow for the fifth time when they met in the 1,600-metre SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Olds Stakes. Beaten by a total of 35 lengths by Wow Wow in the previous encounters, Tomohawk was only two lengths adrift on this occasion running on well in the home stretch. Although this was Wow Wow's eight-consecutive victory and ninth appearance, the suggestion that he may have been tired cannot detract from Tomohawk's visible improvement. Importantly, Tomohawk's evident ability to stay should guarantee him competitive participation in the 2020 Futurities.

11 - ABOVE AND BEYOND - (Blue Pepsi Lodge –Rumble) - Anthony Nunes

Despite maiden status and only a fourth-place finish on debut, this well-conformed filly was pitted against champion Wow Wow twice and was beaten seven lengths on the first occasion and over 10 lengths on the second. Looking particularly well and running from just behind the pacemakers, Above and Beyond strolled up to leader Mahogany at the distance and worked her way to a victory of just over two lengths. There is no question of her ability and backed by her style of running guarantees, she will be a factor in the 2020 Futurities, especially those restricted to fillies.

12 - KINGSMAN - (Discreetly Mine – Feasibility Study) - Trainer Ian Parsard

Had a very promising start on debut, he led 600 metres out and scored by over two lengths over 1,300 metres in February 2018. On March 23, 2018, Kingsman led for nearly 1,600 metres of a 1,700-metre contest, finishing five lengths third and was thought to have the potential to be competitive in the upcoming Classics. Had a setback, missed the Classics and was kept to sprint distances winning over the minimum trip on the round course last September. Could not have been more impressive in his seasonal first appearance having a useful field in trouble with his early pace and while easing down to almost a canter in the stretch run to still score by over six lengths.