The 'Sun' shines on a sloppy racetrack

The ever-consistent four-year-old chestnut American-bred colt Summer Sun earned his sixth career win on local soil after victory in the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event travelling a mile (1,600m) on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

The Afleet Alex – A Love Theme offspring won by 1 ½ lengths over stable companion Uncle Frank, ridden by Dane Nelson, and Superluminal, under Omar Walker.

Jockey Anthony Thomas held Summer Sun well off the pace before making his run at the half-mile marker when Superluminal tried to steal a march.

Turning for home on the outside of runners, Thomas produced his mount and Summer Sun, obviously enjoying the wet condition of the racetrack, moved quickly away from rivals to complete a five-timer for Thomas and a three-timer for trainer Wayne DaCosta. The final time was 1:38.3.

“ Summer Sun has always been there or thereabouts, always earning his keep. He enjoyed the slop today and from two furlongs out he was right on top of the leaders and it was only a matter of overhauling the two in front who were Superluminal and stablemate, Uncle Frank.

“ Uncle Frank was well ridden by Dane Nelson and was game in defeat; so too was Superluminal. But Summer Sun just loved the wet going and went best to the finish,” DaCosta said.