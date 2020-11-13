This 'Girl' can go

Lakeland Farms Limited's USA-bred Go Deh Girl (Justin Philip – Pontificating), a two-year-old dark bay filly, made her racing debut an encouraging one by scoring via a notcieable front-running display.

Go Deh Girl racing in a maiden special weight contest on Saturday, November 7, at Caymanas Park, won by five expanding lengths.

Trained by Anthony “Baba” Nunes and ridden by Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson, Go Deh Girl covered five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course on a sloppy track in a time of 1:01.2, winning as they say in racing on a common canter.

Go Deh Girl was sent off as the 1/5 favourite for her career bow and her connections were rewarded.

Despite having an awkward start, Go Deh Girl went straight to the front at the off, holding the lead ahead of Taurus Boy (Orlando Foster), Sure Curlin (Raddesh Roman) and Letters In Gold (Christopher Mamdeen) heading towards the half-mile marker through an opening quarter in 23.2.

Cruising coming into the lane with the half-mile split in 47.0, Go Deh Girl kicked clear of rivals at the top of the lane. The dark bay filly carried through her gallop well to the finishing line.

Nuclear Noon (Dane Dawkins), who broke last of the nine runners, made up a lot of ground in deep stretch to finish in second spot, nipping Ianzha Links (Anthony Thomas) on the line.