This 'Girl' can go
Lakeland Farms Limited's USA-bred Go Deh Girl (Justin Philip – Pontificating), a two-year-old dark bay filly, made her racing debut an encouraging one by scoring via a notcieable front-running display.
Go Deh Girl racing in a maiden special weight contest on Saturday, November 7, at Caymanas Park, won by five expanding lengths.
Trained by Anthony “Baba” Nunes and ridden by Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson, Go Deh Girl covered five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course on a sloppy track in a time of 1:01.2, winning as they say in racing on a common canter.
Go Deh Girl was sent off as the 1/5 favourite for her career bow and her connections were rewarded.
Despite having an awkward start, Go Deh Girl went straight to the front at the off, holding the lead ahead of Taurus Boy (Orlando Foster), Sure Curlin (Raddesh Roman) and Letters In Gold (Christopher Mamdeen) heading towards the half-mile marker through an opening quarter in 23.2.
Cruising coming into the lane with the half-mile split in 47.0, Go Deh Girl kicked clear of rivals at the top of the lane. The dark bay filly carried through her gallop well to the finishing line.
Nuclear Noon (Dane Dawkins), who broke last of the nine runners, made up a lot of ground in deep stretch to finish in second spot, nipping Ianzha Links (Anthony Thomas) on the line.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy