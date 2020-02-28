Three in a row for Trevor's Choice

Speedster Trevor's Choice extended his winning streak to three on Saturday last (February 22) at Caymanas Park.

The Alford Brown trainee won a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call for three-year-olds and upwards gallopers over five furlongs (1,000 metres) round.

This latest win by the four-year-old dark bay colt also closed a double success on the 10-race card for trainer Brown and breeder/owner Trevor Dunkley Sr.

Earlier, Brown had saddled Beach Boy, a three-year-old colt, also bred and owned by Dunkley, to his second career win in the sixth race. Trevor's Choice won by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:00.0.

Installed as the 4/5 second favourite, the four-year-old dark bay colt by Adore The Gold - Queen Adira, ridden by apprentice Raddesh Roman, was followed back to the line by the 17/1 choice Anaso, ridden by apprentice Nicholas Hibbert for owner/trainer George Edwards. The seven-year-old chestnut mare Princess Emanuelle, trained by Peter McMaster, finished another 1 ½ lengths behind in third place.

The contest was expected to be a battle between the imported four-year-old chestnut colt Sparkle Diamond, ridden by Simon Husbands, and Trevor's Choice. However, Sparkle Diamond was slowly into stride, but Husbands pushed the importee in front overtaking Trevor's Choice, who led from the off.

But after turning up the lane, something went amiss with Sparkle Diamond who was taken into hand by his rider to save him from further injury.

Trevor's Choice, who was always in touch, made good use of Sparkle Diamond's troubles to come away for the victory.

Though pleased with the exploits of Trevor's Choice, trainer Brown said that he was very reluctant to comment and went about his business.