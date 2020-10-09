Three-year-olds get their final Derby prep

This year's renewal of the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy, a Restricted Stakes call for three-year-olds and upwards, has turned out to be a major prep race for the October 31, 12-furlong Jamaica Derby.

The likes of King Arthur, Another Affair, Money Monster and Fearless Champion wrestle for honours in the one-mile contest scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 10 as their Derby plans continue to unfold.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at each runner and their winning chances in post-position order.

1 - ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3 ch f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Ran a blinder in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks. Then after the Oaks she finished sixth in the St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m). Another Affair led for most of way in the St Leger as a pacesetter and therefore lost any chance she had of winning that Classic offering. The trip of a mile tomorrow is ideal for Another Affair who has the services of jockey Dick Cardenas which might be a precursor for what is to come in the Derby. In this trophy race as far as Another Affair is concerned it is a case of catch me if you can.

2 - KING ARTHUR: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – A promising colt who has been doing fairly well in his races but without taking full control of his career. King Arthur finished fifth in the St Leger after falling behind in the straight when the big “boys” came a calling. One mile is suited by King Arthur but there is always a lingering doubt.

3 - FEARLESS CHAMPION: (3 rn g by Fearless Vision – Granville Greeta) - A talented and promising runner who was an easy winner 13 days aback travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Fearless Champion throughout his short career has been plagued by injuries and with him taking on this class for the first time he is going to need time. Note the blinkers are off.

4 - EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Was expected to give Sir Alton a fight in the Ronron Trophy (six furlongs) on September 13 but that did not materialise. Then Eroy finished 2 ¼ lengths behind in third. This foreigner should be more effective at this trip and with more improvement expected, Elroy has his chance of redemption.

5 - MONEY MONSTER: (3 b c by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Possesses ability but has been hampered by health issues. Money Monster was a winner 28 days ago going nine furlongs and 25 yards, after falling victim to King Arthur when he made his long-awaited return to competitive racing. With those two efforts, Money Monster should be better off and if he is not troubled by injuries can stake a winning claim. Don't be surprised if Money Monster turns the table on King Arthur.

6 - VOYTEK: (3 b g by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – Came home in second place behind Whoshotthesheriff over 5 ½ furlongs just seven days ago. Voytek seems to be coming into his own but should find a few in his way.

7 - LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision - My Friend Lucy) – Runs his best races over the five-furlong straight course and now going around the bend, Loose Ball is best left alone.