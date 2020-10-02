Time for the 'Jeopardy' round

With no trophy race on offer, the non-winners of two Restricted Allowance event is the event of particular note on the 10-race programme tomorrow at Caymanas Park. Ten runners have been declared to contest the 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres) event.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1 - CASUAL AFFAIR: (3 b c ( Casual Trick – Midnight In Paris) – Not doing badly in his races so far. Causal Affair is as consistent as they come but will have to find more if he is to win. Seems to be a run-on sprinter who will enjoy this trip.

2 - ROUGH LOVE (USA): (3 dkb f by Violence – She's A Wow) – This well-bred foreigner is yet to find her hoofs on local soil. Cannot be given the nod based on current form, but Rough Love should run her best race to date.

3 - GENERATIONAL: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – Fast colt who is going to love this quick dash and will be happy among these having raced twice at the non-winners of two, three-year-old level. Generational has been holding his form and if left unmolested on the lead, could go all the way.

4 - PUSKAS: (3 ch c by Sensational Slam – Golden Blitz) – An easy winner on last who is going to find repeating a difficult task the first time competing in this grade.

5 - WHOSHOTTHESHERIFF (USA): (3 b f by Posse – Sky Lasie) – Failed once again to find the winners' enclosure, but Whoshotthesheriff did run a brave race on last when finishing in fourth place behind Alexa's Lodge, Double Jeopardy and Awesome Treasure in a blanket finish. Although he has Double Jeopardy to contend with once again, at about the same handicap difference, Whoshotthesheriff can switch the placings.

6 – AJITA: (3 ch f by Traditional – Lady Disdain) – Was expected to run a much better race on September 19. Ajita has speed and is going to make her presence felt.

7 - INFERNO FLAMES: (3 b c by Majestic City – Quest For Candy) – Has no chance of winning.

8 - VOYTEK: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – Since winning in December of last year, Voytek has been out of it and no change is really expected tomorrow.

9 - DOUBLE JEOPARDY: (3 ch f by Legal Process – Lady Geetadeo) – Just got beaten in the final stages in the Miracle Cure Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on September 19. Double Jeopardy should have benefited from that run and could put these in their places.

10 - NO WORK PERMIT: (3 b f by Zivo – Redheads Rule) – Has yet to do anything on local soil and that trend should continue for No Work Permit.