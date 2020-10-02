Time for the 'Jeopardy' round
With no trophy race on offer, the non-winners of two Restricted Allowance event is the event of particular note on the 10-race programme tomorrow at Caymanas Park. Ten runners have been declared to contest the 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres) event.
Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.
1 - CASUAL AFFAIR: (3 b c ( Casual Trick – Midnight In Paris) – Not doing badly in his races so far. Causal Affair is as consistent as they come but will have to find more if he is to win. Seems to be a run-on sprinter who will enjoy this trip.
2 - ROUGH LOVE (USA): (3 dkb f by Violence – She's A Wow) – This well-bred foreigner is yet to find her hoofs on local soil. Cannot be given the nod based on current form, but Rough Love should run her best race to date.
3 - GENERATIONAL: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – Fast colt who is going to love this quick dash and will be happy among these having raced twice at the non-winners of two, three-year-old level. Generational has been holding his form and if left unmolested on the lead, could go all the way.
4 - PUSKAS: (3 ch c by Sensational Slam – Golden Blitz) – An easy winner on last who is going to find repeating a difficult task the first time competing in this grade.
5 - WHOSHOTTHESHERIFF (USA): (3 b f by Posse – Sky Lasie) – Failed once again to find the winners' enclosure, but Whoshotthesheriff did run a brave race on last when finishing in fourth place behind Alexa's Lodge, Double Jeopardy and Awesome Treasure in a blanket finish. Although he has Double Jeopardy to contend with once again, at about the same handicap difference, Whoshotthesheriff can switch the placings.
6 – AJITA: (3 ch f by Traditional – Lady Disdain) – Was expected to run a much better race on September 19. Ajita has speed and is going to make her presence felt.
7 - INFERNO FLAMES: (3 b c by Majestic City – Quest For Candy) – Has no chance of winning.
8 - VOYTEK: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – Since winning in December of last year, Voytek has been out of it and no change is really expected tomorrow.
9 - DOUBLE JEOPARDY: (3 ch f by Legal Process – Lady Geetadeo) – Just got beaten in the final stages in the Miracle Cure Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on September 19. Double Jeopardy should have benefited from that run and could put these in their places.
10 - NO WORK PERMIT: (3 b f by Zivo – Redheads Rule) – Has yet to do anything on local soil and that trend should continue for No Work Permit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy