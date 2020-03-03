Time for Tomohawk to establish himself

The postponed race meeting from Saturday, February 29, due to an illness/virus currently circulating on the Caymanas Park complex, has gathered eight races that will be run tomorrow, Wednesday (March 4).

With no trophy race on offer, the Supreme Racing Guide previews the three-year-old and upwards non-winners of two contest, with the seven horses travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820) metres.

The event also includes imported three-year-old maidens.

Below is the analysis of the seven competing horses.

1 – BETTER BEST: (3-year-old dk b/br filly – USA – Bahamian Soul – Fip Flap) – Better Best has raced four times and has not shown anything of worth. That trend should continue although it has to be noted that Better Best has looked better at morning exercise.

2 – OLDE WHARF: (3-year-old b c – Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Olde Wharf became a first-time winner on February 16 over the same trip as tomorrow. This bay colt now steps up to race at a higher level against horses who have more experience at this grade and may need time to assimilate the pace of this class. To aid the process, Olde Wharf races with the tongue tie on.

3 – MY TIME NOW: (3-year-old b c – Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – My Time Now has raced twice in the new season without giving any evidence that he is worthy of any consideration for future engagements. My Time Now seems to be filling a spot for his stable companion.

4 – TOMOHAWK: (3-year-old b c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Tomohawk has been following on the coat-tails of Wow Wow in most of his races to date. This bay colt now has a chance of showing what he is made of at a trip his breeding suggests he will do well. If Tomohawk is to have a chance of being a factor in the upcoming Classics, he has to win tomorrow.

5 – ZABRATONE: (3-year-old ch c – Sensational Slam – Jadore) – Zabratone is a maiden racing against winners and has been placed here to accommodate the entry of his stablemate.

6 – EROY: (3-year-old b c – USA Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Eroy, while being consistent in his racing efforts thus far, has not ignited, any thought that he is above the ordinary. Yet, Eroy races tomorrow against a mediocre set of rivals and could find the opportunity to make a case for himself. Eroy will race with the blinkers and tongue tie off.

7 – SUASION: (3-year-old ch f – Soul Warrior – Honeymoon Bay) – Suasion goes longer than five-and-a-half furlongs for the first time in her four-race career. It is now a wait-and-see alert as to whether Suasion can manage at this distance.