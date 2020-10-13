Tiz the Law in straightforward work as he prepares for Breeders' Cup

Sackatoga Stable's four-time Grade 1 winner Tiz the Law was back to work early Saturday morning (October 10) , recording a five-furlong breeze in 1:01.54 over a fast main track at Belmont Park.

The chestnut son of Constitution stepped foot on the track around 6:30 am and broke off at the five-eighths pole with regular exercise rider Heather Smullen aboard, recording splits of 25 and 36.80 before galloping out six furlongs in 1:15.30 and seven furlongs in 1:29.14 for trainer Barclay Tagg.

“It was a great work. He went well,” Tagg said. “He's been very straightforward.”

The move was Tiz the Law's third work since finishing second in the Kentucky Derby, during which he finished three quarters of a length to Authentic. He scored in his prior four starts this season in dominant fashion, beginning with the Holy Bull (G3) and Florida Derby (G1), both at Gulfstream Park.

Tiz the Law then posted a sensational 3 ¾-length victory in the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes on June 20 — during which he became the first Empire State-bred to win the American Classic in 138 years — and followed with a triumph in the Travers (G1) on August 8 at Saratoga, which he won by 5 ½ lengths.

During his juvenile campaign, Tiz the Law was a first-out winner against his New York-bred counterpart exactly one calendar year prior to his Travers triumph en route to a score in the Champagne (G1) last October at Belmont Park. A US$110,000 purchase at the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred yearling sale, Tiz the Law has amassed US$2,615,300 in purse earnings.

Smullen, who has been aboard Tiz the Law for his last several breezes since the Kentucky Derby, said she was pleased with the work.

“The horse was really good. It was early and the track was a little dry and cuppy,” Smullen said. “It wasn't the fastest, but he was really comfortable and did everything on his own. It was nice and consistent. He's getting back to feeling happy like he was before we went out to Churchill.”

Smullen praised Tiz the Law for his level of intelligence and said not all horses of his ilk are as easy to manage.

“He's very smart, but on top of being very smart he's manageable, which is nice,” Smullen said. “Some horses that are fast are not manageable like him. He's just smart in how he goes about life.”

The connections of Tiz the Law opted to bypass the Preakness and instead train up to the US$6-million Breeders' Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland, where he will face older horses for the first time. He will attempt to become the 13th three-year-old to score a victory in the Classic.

Bred in the Empire State by Twin Creeks Farm, Tiz the Law is out of the graded stakes-winning Tiznow mare Tizfiz.