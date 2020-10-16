Tongue-tie on, first time Lasix help Polly's Gal to maiden success

Making only her second career start on local soil and wearing the tongue-tie for the first time along with first-time Lasix being administered, two-year-old American-bred bay filly Polly's Gal released the maiden tag going five furlongs (1,000m) round on Saturday (October 10).

The Tizway – She's Hot Stuff offspring got the better of She's A Wonder by 1 ¼ lengths in a good time of 59.2, pulling away when it mattered most after battling during the drive to the winning post.

Trainer of Polly's Gal, Wayne DaCosta, was satisfied with what he described as the filly's first real run.

“On this occasion, Polly's Gal behaved beautifully, this was unlike in her first competitive race. This time, though, she went to the gates and behaved quietly and assured.

“Today (Saturday, October 10) Polly's Gal faced a good horse in She's A Wonder and really had to give of her best in order to get the better of She's A Wonder.

“The performance was pretty good. Let us now hope that she comes out of the race well and we will see where we go from there,” DaCosta told this publication.

Jockey Dane Nelson got Polly's Gal out and running of the starting gates as they chased She's A Wonder (Dane Dawkins) approaching the half-mile in second position.

Polly's Gal got much closer turning for home and after the close encounter with She's A Wonder, edged away to open her racing account with aplomb. She's A Wonder was second with Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas) finishing in third place.