Toona Ciliata all set for capital effort in Overnight company

The annual running of the $1 million Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy takes place tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

The non-restricted Overnight Allowance event going a mile (1600m) is offered along with the Governor General's Stakes as the trophy races on the 11-race card.

Thirteen runners have been declared to face the starter with many holding a chance of winning in this truly competitive offering provided by the promoting company.

Below is the analysis of the race done in post-position order done by track personnel of The Complete Racing Guide.

SUMMER SUN: (USA 3-y-o ch c - Afleet Alex - A Love Theme) – The only foreigner in the line-up, Summer Sun came home in third place in the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy feature over 7 1/2 furlongs on August 30 in what was a docile, unconvincing effort. Summer Sun continues to improve with each run and should once again be a part of the mix when the race is over but will be hampered coming from the one draw as he has never shown a tendency to be quickly out of the gates. Expect this American to be at his best in the straight as he tries to find a minor place on the board which when all is considered is his only option.

SECRET TRAVELLER: (5-y-o b g - Traditional - Sea Traveller) - Has no form to recommend here but if he comes in refreshed, Secret Traveller has every chance of winning, plus his trainer Patrick “Wacky” Lynch is currently enjoying a purple patch with winner after winner over the last four to five race days. The form of Secret Traveller is bad but it is not safe to completely write him off.

LICI'S PEPSI: (4-y-o dkb f - Blue Pepsi Lodge - First Choice) - Really struggling in her races and should be bypassed once again.

UNCLE VINNIE: (5-y-o dkb h- Nuclear Wayne - Molten Lava) - Very consistent sort who has been doing tremendously well in recent times. No matter the competition, Uncle Vinnie always find a place in the money. Based on current form, Uncle Vinnie could upset rivals and win this to continue his streak of good results. Plus, Uncle Vinnie is trained by Gary Subratie whose father Errol or “Big Sub” this race is named after, and for sure the younger Subratie would like to take home this particular trophy again. Uncle Vinnie will be trying his utmost to deliver for his connections tomorrow and has every chance of doing so.

KAPPONE: (4-y-o b c - Taqarub - Lear Jet Set) – Would have preferred it shorter and is going to be left behind against these.

JACKO LINKS: (4-y-o dkb c - Distorted - Verify) - Jacko Links is going to find the principals in this one too hot to handle.

JAMAI RAJA: (6-y-o ch g - Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) - Recent winner whose chances of repeating are thin. Jamai Raja showed on last that he is a capable sort but has been plagued with a lot of problems over the time of his racing career. Talented but unpredictable, Jamai Raja will be gunning for the headlines in this trophy race.

RICKY RICARDO: (4-y-o dkb g - Storm Craft - My Friend Lucy) - Ricky Ricardo raced at this level for the first time two race days ago and was outpaced and is still going to need more time finding his footing at this level. Ricky Ricardo can be relied upon to give his best effort in the final two furlongs of his races, but his final rattle will be of no significance in this one. Has to wait as he catches on to the pace of this competitive grouping.

HONEY RYDA: (4-y-o ch f - Adore The Gold - Kathythetraina) - Should play her part in the early exchanges of the race but a winning effort is not expected from Honey Ryda. Also, the stables of her trainer Richard Azan is not in its usual good form at the moment.

HOVER CRAFT: (9-y-o b g - He'stherealthing - Royal Pizza) - Hard knocking and dogged sort who continues to show up in his races from time to time. Hover Craft ended in fourth position in the recent Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy feature on August 30 over 7 1/2 furlongs (1500m). He will relish this extension in the journey and will be coming at them in deep stretch. If the pace goes too fast, the race could be set up for this old stager who really does not know how to run a bad race. Hover Craft, even at nine years still, has enough within to win although it will not be tomorrow.

TOONA CILIATA: (3-y-o ch g - Soul Warrior - Red Gold) – Outdid rivals to win the Royal Dad Trophy over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1820m) on August 30. Toona Ciliata won by 2 lengths in an impressive time of 1:56.1, which speaks volumes of his capabilities and latent class. Toona Ciliata seems to be coming to hand after some earlier setbacks and is now on course for better career achievements. This is a young horse who has been developing with every run and even though Toona Ciliata is racing at the Overnight Allowance level for the first, he packs enough talent to win the first time of asking against these seasoned and battle-hardened rivals. This three-year-old is going to be difficult to beat.

ANNA LISA: (4-y-o b f - Adore The Gold - Anna) – Another from the camp of trainer Gary Subratie, Anna Lisa has been struggling to find form and that is not expected to change here.

BIBLICAL LEGEND: (5-y-o b m - Storm Craft - Biblical Fury) - Has no chance in this trophy event.