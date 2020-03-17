TOONA CILIATA RETURNS

This year's renewal of the Open Allowance King's Plate is expected to provide racing fans with a lot of fireworks as old-rivals and top four-year-olds Toona Ciliata and Sentient lock horns.

The distance is seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) and is scheduled to be contested at Caymanas Park today (Tuesday, March 17) .

The clash is a must-see and to aid the betting process, this publication analyses the six horses entered in the $1.15 million event.

1 - CRIMSON: (four-year-old b g – Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Despite having only one win from seven starts this season, Crimson is moving along the right track. Yet against Toona Ciliata and Sentient, Crimson's best hope is for a minor placing. Strong candidate for third place. Odds 5-1.

2 - PRINCESS ANNIE: (four-year-old b f – Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – A winner on last over one mile (1,600m) on December 14, 2019, when beating Marquesas by two lengths in a reasonable time of 1:37.4. That win suggests that Princess Annie should have a look in this race, but with a break of 91 days and up in class, she is going to have a tall task against the colts and geldings. Odds 15-1.

3 - TOONA CILIATA: (four-year-old ch g – Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Came on well in the latter part of last year as a three-year-old. Toona Ciliata, who had finished second in the Superstakes and third in the Diamond Mile behind She's A Maneater, recorded five wins from 13 starts and is considered as the third-best horse in the country. In his last race on December 7, 2019, Toona Ciliata finished in third place behind stable companion Exhilarate and Superluminal over seven furlongs. Well refreshed after 98 days of rest and working well, Tonna Cliata could return on a winning note. Based on the handicaps, Toona Ciliata also benefits from a generous handicapping weight allotment when compare with Sentient. Odds 1-1.

4 - SENTIENT: (four-year-old ch c – Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Sentient has progressed well during this year. Sentient has completed three consecutive wins to reach this level without any fuss along the way. Two of those wins have come in 2020, but tomorrow Sentient faces his old rival Toona Ciliata, who has defeated him over and over in their three-year-old campaign. Now we have a newly minted Sentient who is fit and ready and is given his best chance ever of defeating Toona Ciliata. Odds 7-5.

5- BRUCE WAYNE: (six-year-old b g – Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) – Very consistent sort who seldom runs a bad race. Bruce Wayne looks the one likely to spoil the Toona Ciliata- Sentient party, but to do that he has to be perfect in this quest. Odds 7-2.

6 - GRAYDON: (5-y-o b h - Sweet Return – Hotese) – Although seemingly coming into his own with two recent good efforts, Graydon is going to be left behind. Odds 25-1.