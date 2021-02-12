Toona Ciliata returns

Nine runners are scheduled to face the starter in this year's renewal of the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

The top speedsters at present plus the main run-on horses are entered to make this offering quite intriguing.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (4 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Talented and well-bred filly who was a runaway winner in the George HoSang Trophy at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on January 31. Then England's Rose won by five lengths in a moderate time of 1:07.1 on what was a slow track for back-to-back wins at the Overnight level. England's Rose now steps up in class and against the best and at a distance which might be a bit long; she will have to run off her shoes. In addition, it has to be taken into consideration that England's Rose has not raced longer than six furlongs in her last 10 starts. Projected odds 4-1.

2. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Finished fourth in the recent St Catherine Cup over 6 furlongs and it was obvious that he needed that run. Patriarch, who was voted the top sprinter for 2020, will not find 6 ½ furlongs out of reach but a winning run is unlikely as there is speed and more to deal with tomorrow. Projected odds 10-1.

3. TOONA CILIATA: (5 ch c by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Finished in third place behind Nipster and Sentient going 8 ½ furlongs in the Ian Levy Cup on December 26 of last year. Toona Ciliata should have no issues going over tomorrow's distance as he holds a victory at the journey on July 11, 2020. Rested and refreshed, Toona Ciliata was set to carry the prohibitive weight of 59.0 kilogrammes but apprentice Romario Spencer, although not inspiring any confidence, does claim four kilogrammes. Projected odds 2-1.

4. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (6 ch m by Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on her last effort, Harry's Train, the lone foreigner in this one, can be safely bypassed. Projected odds 45-1.

5. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Continues to do well in his races and another good effort is expected but winning is not on the cards. Projected odds 7-1.

6. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Got the better of stablemate Crimson in the Bonnie Blue Flag over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on January 30. Sentient should not find this distance too sharp and could complete the double, especially with Dane Nelson remaining in the saddle. He is versatile and right now is in the pink of form. Projected odds 5-2.

7. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Continues to show his growing talent when he produced another eye-catching run to win the St Catherine Cup on January 16. Then Father Patrick won by 1 ½ lengths over six furlongs in a time of 1:12.0. Based on that effort and given that he seems to have overcome his health issues, Father Patrick should be one of the leading contenders to take home this trophy. Projected odds 9-5.

8. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Fifth in the recent St Catherine Cup over six furlongs behind Father Patrick, who is present again. Based on God of Love's current form, he will not rattle any feathers tomorrow. Projected odds 20-1.

9. PRINCESS CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Finished in sixth place in the St Catherine Cup and will have to improve on that effort if he is to find an earning place. Projected odds 12-1.