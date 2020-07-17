Toona Ciliata Four-year-old defies

In a performance that established Toona Ciliata as probably the best horse currently on the race track, the four-year-old chestnut gelding defied all odds, including the gruesome 130 lb in his back to win his second race in succession.

Toona Ciliata defiant winning effort came last Saturday (July 11) in an Open Allowance call at 6 ½ furlongs (1300 metres) at Caymanas Park.

THE RACE

Toona Ciliata, ridden by regular partner Dane Nelson for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, was kept off the blistering pace set by Patriarch (Oshane Nugent). Patriarch set fractions of 23.0 x 45.3.

Prince Charles (Reyan Lewis) and Toona Ciliata moved in sync to reel in Patriarch, who was running a game race.

Nelson directed Toona Ciliata to the inside rails with two furlongs left in the contest and started to generously apply his power. Toona Ciliata found his best stride and was able to push ahead for the win, followed by Prince Charles, making it a one-two finish for Nunes. Patriarch was third with the race finishing in a time of 1:19.2.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

ANTHONY NUNES:

“Toona Ciliata is a nice horse, but I am angry because I do not think that horses should carry 59.0 kg. I spoke openly about this before the rule was changed; that was before I had the big horse, and She's A Maneater was still on the track. Why do you want to mash her up, why do you want to destroy her? Since this 59.0 kg weight rule was introduced She's A Maneater has been banished into forced retirement, and now Toona Ciliata is faced with the burden.

It does not make any sense to me. Less than 10 per cent of our horses are Grade One performers, so why do you want them destroyed? The bulk of the racing public likes to see the talented horses run, so when they are not here because they have been burdened with 59.0 kg, who is losing? This draconian step leaves me angry, I cannot be happy. Toona Ciliata is a good honest horse; he has a heart of gold. Yes, he did not run against the best, but he was shouldering 59.0 kg going 6 ½ furlongs, which is not his trip and he showed his guts and glory when Prince Charles appeared as though he was going to overhaul him. Toona Ciliata showed his determination to get the job done and did a great job, but I'm still angry with the authorities for this ill-conceived weight rule change.”

THE POSITIVES:

Toona Ciliata has developed into a quality performer with extensive versatility. Although he played second fiddle last year to Supreme Soul, there is no doubt, as many then thought, that Toona Ciliata is a better racer than the Triple Crown hero and now he is proving it. With no She's A Maneater around, with Stranger Danger not the same as he was last year and with Will In Charge mending from injuries, Toona Ciliata is probably the only true Grade One horse in training.

THE NEGATIVES:

After defying 130 lb and the distance, there are no negatives to report.

THE VERDICT:

Toona Ciliata might find life very lonely in Grade One as there are not many “A” classers around. Maybe, because of this scarcity of quality horses plus the desire to save money after COVID-19 losses, there will not be many opportunities for the likes of a Toona Ciliata. There has not been an “A Class” race in nearly eight months to put the situation in perspective.