Toona Ciliata, Sentient clash in Royal Dad

Royal Dad, the first horse to win the Triple Crown (1000/2000 Guineas, Jamaica Derby and Jamaica St Leger) at Caymanas Park is being honoured today with the running of the annual trophy event named in his honour.

The Restricted Stakes event is confined to local bred and imported three-year-olds and up-non-winners of three.

Eight runners take part over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the field and their chances of winning.

SENTIENT: (3-y-o ch. c – Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Was expected to challenge Supreme Soul in the Jamaica St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on July 27, but finished a disappointing fifth. With 34 days of rest plus working well coming into this trophy race, having gone 1:08.1 for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) with the last 5 furlongs (1,000m) in 1:01.1, Sentient is poised to return to his true and highly competitive self.

BIG BANG: (3-y-o b. g – Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Came home 9 ½ lengths adrift in third behind Summer Sun and She's An Introvert over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on August 1. Big Bang faces She's An Introvert again but gets an extending trip, but not expected to turn the tables can get closer.

TOONA CILIATA: (3-y-o ch. g – Soul Warrior – Red God) – Was the surprise package in the recent Jamaica St Leger on July 27, and gave winner Supreme Soul a run for his Triple Crown glory. Prior to that, Toona Ciliata was a neck in front of She's An Introvert on July 3 over one a mile. Based on those two runs and the suitable distance of 9 furlongs and 25 yards, Toona Ciliata is going to be very difficult to beat despite toting top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb).

UNIVERSAL BOSS: (3-y-o b. g – Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Was expected to win on last when finishing third by 2 ¾ lengths behind Lady Blue and Top Shelf on August 17 over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Although Universal Boss is going to enjoy this milder pace, he faces more talented rivals and is going to fall short of the target.

SHE'S AN INTROVERT: (3-y-o b. f – Temple City – Shy Girl) – Finished 2 ½ lengths in second place behind Summer Sun over 8 ½ furlongs on August 1. She's An Introvert was expected to win that race but was one paced in deep stretch and failed to find the extra push needed, thereby giving the impression that she was not 100 per cent at the time. Before that run, She's An Introvert was just a neck behind Toona Ciliata on July 3 over a mile. She should not find this trip taxing and even though Toona Ciliata is present, She's An Introvert can win.

WINX CHOICE: (3-y-o b. f – Forest Danger – Hurricane Michelle) – Impressive on last when winning over this distance on August 6 by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:57.1 and now stepping up, Winx Choice needs to catch the pace.

ACTION RUN: (3-y-o dk b/br. c – Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Action Run has been shortening in his races and going this far, he is might be left behind.

BLACK RIVER: (3-y-o dk b/br. f – Storm Craft – She Sell Off) – Defeated rivals by 4 ¼ lengths over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on July 27 but Black River now faces tougher rivals.